So you are starving for Pokémon adventures on your Nintendo Switch and you have decided to dive headlong into the world of Pokémon Quest. If you are searching for some advice on how to get started, have no fear – we have you covered. Beginning your Quest

As you start off with Pokémon Quest you will have to take care of a few basic things first. You will choose your language and your name. Then next thing you will have to tackle is picking a starter Pokémon. Your options for starter Pokémon are limited to Bulbasaur, Charmander, Eevee, Pikachu, and Squirtle. Once all that is out of the way it's time to move on to the tutorial. In the tutorial, you will learn about shopping, PM tickets, cooking, power stones, and most importantly expeditions. Expeditions Expeditions are how you explore the island, find new items, and engage in combat. From the island map, you will be able to choose an expedition. Each expedition will be marked with a number. This number represents the difficulty. When you compare that number against that of your team, you will get an idea of what your chances of victory are.

Once you start an expedition, your Pokémon will automatically traverse the map in search of other Pokémon to battle. When they come upon other Pokémon, they will automatically use basic attacks. You can also tap on the special powers of each member of your team in order to sway the battle in your favor. Each time you use a special power, you will have to wait until it cools off until you can use it again. If you aren't interested in tapping, you can also tap the "Auto" button and your Pokémon will automatically attack with their special powers when available.

Every time you complete an expedition, your Pokémon will gain XP and you will collect items. Power Stones

One of the items that you will stumble upon as you complete quests are Power Stones. These are used to give your Pokémon the boost they need in order to win the day. The most common Power Stones you will find are Mighty and Sturdy Stones. They will increase your Pokémon attack and HP respectively. Simply select a Pokémon from your team and you can drag a stone into a corresponding slot. You can also recycle your old low power stones in order to gain items to cook with. Cooking