Pokémon fans rejoice! Nintendo just announced not one, but two new games coming to Switch and smartphones this year. Plus, a third in the works for next year. Alongside the November 16 launch of the Pokémon RPG, Pokémon: Let's Go! fans of the adorable pocket monsters will soon be able to delve into a cubelike Kanto Region with Pokémon Quest, available now on Switch, iPhone and iPad!

Download on iOS

Download on Switch

What's new with Pokémon Quest?

June 27, 2018: Pokémon Quest is out now on iPhone and iPad!

For all you Pokémon fans that don't own a Nintendo Switch, today is your lucky day! Pokémon Quest is now available on mobile devices. Travel to Tumblecube Island to find and collect your favorite cubed pocket monsters. Features include: