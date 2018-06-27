Pokémon fans rejoice! Nintendo just announced not one, but two new games coming to Switch and smartphones this year. Plus, a third in the works for next year. Alongside the November 16 launch of the Pokémon RPG, Pokémon: Let's Go! fans of the adorable pocket monsters will soon be able to delve into a cubelike Kanto Region with Pokémon Quest, available now on Switch, iPhone and iPad!

What's new with Pokémon Quest?

June 27, 2018: Pokémon Quest is out now on iPhone and iPad!

For all you Pokémon fans that don't own a Nintendo Switch, today is your lucky day! Pokémon Quest is now available on mobile devices. Travel to Tumblecube Island to find and collect your favorite cubed pocket monsters. Features include:

  • Battle by tapping—Pokémon Quest uses simple touch controls that can be enjoyed by everyone.
  • Befriend many Pokémon—Use items collected throughout expeditions to befriend a wide array of Pokémon.
  • Create your Pokémon dream team—Partner with three of your Pokémon friends to battle through diverse environments.
  • Pokémon unique to you—Use different Power Stones to personalize your Pokémon friends however you want and give them unique stats.
  • Customize your base camp—Decorate your home with cute and fun collectibles that not only look good, but can provide in-game benefits.

May 29, 2018: Nintendo announces non-core RPG Pokémon Quest!

Nintendo just threw the entire Pokémon gaming community for a loop with the unveiling of a new RPG that centers around cube-like Pokémon set in the Kanto Region. It's free to start playing and you can customize your pocket monsters' characteristics.

Let this stream of tweets explain:

How to play

