Pokémon fans rejoice! Nintendo just announced not one, but two new games coming to Switch and smartphones this year. Plus, a third in the works for next year. Alongside the November 16 launch of the Pokémon RPG, Pokémon: Let's Go! fans of the adorable pocket monsters will soon be able to delve into a cubelike Kanto Region with Pokémon Quest, coming soon to a Switch or smartphone near you!

What's new with Pokémon Quest?

May 29, 2018: Nintendo announces non-core RPG Pokémon Quest!

Nintendo just threw the entire Pokémon gaming community for a loop with the unveiling of a new RPG that centers around cube-like Pokémon set in the Kanto Region. It's free to start playing and you can customize your pocket monsters' characteristics.

Let this stream of tweets explain: