Pokémon fans rejoice! Nintendo just announced not one, but two new games coming to Switch and smartphones this year. Plus, a third in the works for next year. Alongside the November 16 launch of the Pokémon RPG, Pokémon: Let's Go! fans of the adorable pocket monsters will soon be able to delve into a cubelike Kanto Region with Pokémon Quest, coming soon to a Switch or smartphone near you!
What's new with Pokémon Quest?
May 29, 2018: Nintendo announces non-core RPG Pokémon Quest!
Nintendo just threw the entire Pokémon gaming community for a loop with the unveiling of a new RPG that centers around cube-like Pokémon set in the Kanto Region. It's free to start playing and you can customize your pocket monsters' characteristics.
Grab your Nintendo Switch and get ready for a new adventure! With Pokémon to befriend and hidden treasures to uncover, #PokemonQuest is a brand-new land for you to explore! pic.twitter.com/VZyCXNbG1A— Pokémon (@Pokemon) May 30, 2018
The Pokémon in #PokemonQuest were originally discovered in the Kanto region—but this time, they have a boxy, cube-like appearance! pic.twitter.com/CAjZUvFJcH— Pokémon (@Pokemon) May 30, 2018
#PokemonQuest allows Trainers of all ages to get in on the action! In this free-to-start game, you can face off against wild Pokémon and embark on many exciting expeditions. pic.twitter.com/CZ57iGKWMX— Pokémon (@Pokemon) May 30, 2018
In #PokemonQuest, you get to decide which characteristics your Pokémon will have! You can use special items called Power Stones to strengthen your team. The kind of Pokémon they become is completely up to you! pic.twitter.com/zI8kmZxhHg— Pokémon (@Pokemon) May 30, 2018
#PokemonQuest takes place on the mysterious Tumblecube Island, which is known to be filled with hidden treasures and special items. pic.twitter.com/nIqynGVu54— Pokémon (@Pokemon) May 30, 2018
With a team of up to three Pokémon, you can explore the secrets of Tumblecube Island. Battle wild Pokémon, gather treasure, and even befriend new Pokémon—if you have the right ingredients, that is! #PokemonQuest puts the power in your hands. pic.twitter.com/BuVVenFAYR— Pokémon (@Pokemon) May 30, 2018
