Are you looking for ways to up your Pokémon Quest game on Nintendo Switch? Don't worry about a thing. We have you covered. Here are some tips and tricks to help you become a Pokémon Quest master! 

Power Stones

As you progress through the game you will collect various Power Stones. Depending on the type of stone, they can increase your hit points or your attack. There are also stones which can alter the powers which your Pokémon use in battle. Make sure that you are consistently swapping out lower powered Power Stones for the new higher power stones you receive. This will ensure that you are always at the top of your possible power for your team. Contrary to popular belief on the subject, bingo isn't just for grandmothers. Bingo is also for Pokémon. When you are slotting Power Stones into your Pokémon always try to slot three in a line whenever possible. If you slot three Power Stones in a row you will get a Bingo Bonus. Each Pokémon has a different bonus. In order to see the bonus, tap on the magnifying glass in the upper right corner. This will show you exactly what benefits you are receiving. Cooking

As you probably know by now, cooking is a great way to attract new Pokémon. Simply go to your Base Camp, tap on the cooking pot, and start throwing in ingredients. Once you have played for a little while you will get access to a new pot. You can switch pots by tapping the cycle symbol on the lower left of the pot. This new pot takes more ingredients but you will attract higher-level Pokémon. Another thing to keep in mind as you are trying out new recipes is that the color of your ingredients matter. For the most part, the color of your dish affects what kind of Pokémon come looking for a snack. So if you are trying to find a specific Pokémon and you know that it's red, try adding only red ingredients to your pot. Decorations

