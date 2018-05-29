Pokémon is a series that parents and children alike have fallen in love with. Well, now we're going to be receiving another chapter to the story with a new RPG (Roleplaying Game) released exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.. News of this was originally announced during E3 2017 and we have been waiting with Zu-bated breath ever since. Read on to get all the information of everything you need to know regarding the Pokémon game for the Nintendo Switch!

What's new with the untitled Pokémon game on Nintendo Switch?

May 29, 2018: Nintendo allows fans to sign up for updates to as-yet-untitled Pokémon game for Nintendo Switch

Nintendo announces that you can now sign up for updates to receive news about the new Pokémon game for the Nintendo Switch. This is extremely exciting considering we already know that it is set to launch sometime in 2018. If you can't wait just as bad as I can't, make sure you subscribe! You can also follow this page here on iMore, as we plan to update this article every-time we receive more updates or news regarding everything about Pokémon for the Nintendo Switch!

Click here to subscribe to Nintendo's news updates!

What we know so far