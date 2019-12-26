Whether you're the new Galar Champion or not quite there, Technical Records (TRs) are useful items for every Pokémon trainer. While Technical Records do look similar to Technical Machines (TMs) since they're both discs (TMs are light-colored, while TRs are dark-colored), TRs are one-time use items that will teach a new move to a Pokémon. TRs also teach stronger moves than TMs, so they're actually well worth the time to get if there is a certain move you want.
In this guide, we're going to tell you where you can find TRs, as well as what every single TR in the game does and how much it will cost you.
Where can you find TRs?
You can find TRs in The Wild Area through Watt Traders, who will have different items for sale each day, and TRs (and any other items they have on hand) will cost you Watts. If you don't know what the Watt Traders look like, just keep an eye out for the fellows in a white and black outfit with a bunch of Pokéballs hanging on their belt. They also have sporty sunglass shades and a white baseball cap.
You'll find the most amount of Watt Traders in close proximity to each other in the southern, bottom part of The Wild Area. The middle section has the fewest amount of Watt Traders, and there are a handful of them in the upper, northern part as well. But if you come across any of them while running around The Wild Area, make sure to check in with them to see what they have, as their stock rotates out often.
If you're wondering how to get Watts, just check for Raid Dens, which are little rock formations that are glowing with energy and can even have a light beam emitting out of them, which is an indicator for Max Raid Battles.
TRs can also be rewarded from Max Raid Battles, though it's not always guaranteed. The Max Raid Battle also determines the type of TR you'll receive. For example, if you're looking for Stealth Rock, you'll want to make sure you battle a Rock-type Pokémon in a Max Raid Battle.
What are all the TRs available in the game?
There are a total of 99 TRs in Pokémon Sword and Shield. Here are all of them, where you can find them (either from Watt Trader or Max Raid Battle), and how much it will cost you.
|Name
|Type
|Description
|Location
|Cost (Watts)
|TR00
|Swords Dance
|Normal
|A frenetic dance to uplift the fighting spirit. This sharply raises the user's attack stat.
|Max Raid Battle
|2000W
|TR01
|Body Slam
|Normal
|The user drops onto the target with its full body weight. This may also leave the target with paralysis.
|Max Raid Battle
|3000W
|TR02
|Flamethrower
|Fire
|The target is scorched with an intense blast of fire. This may also leave the target with a burn.
|Watt Trader (Hammerlocke Hills)
|5000W
|TR03
|Hydro Pump
|Water
|The target is blasted by a huge volume of water launched under great pressure.
|Watt Trader (East Lake Axewell)
|8000W
|TR04
|Surf
|Water
|The user attacks everything around it by swamping its surroundings with a giant wave.
|Watt Trader (East Lake Axewell)
|5000W
|TR05
|Ice Beam
|Ice
|The target is struck with an icy-cold beam of energy. This may also leave the target frozen.
|Max Raid Battle
|5000W
|TR06
|Blizzard
|Ice
|A howling blizzard is summoned to strike the opposing Pokemon. This may also leave the opposing Pokemon frozen.
|Max Raid Battle
|8000W
|TR07
|Low Kick
|Fighting
|A powerful low kick that makes the target fall over. The heavier the target, the greater the move's power.
|Watt Trader (East Lake Axewell)
|3000W
|TR08
|Thunderbolt
|Electric
|A strong electric blast crashes down on the target. This may also leave the target with paralysis.
|Watt Trader (East Lake Axewell)
|5000W
|TR09
|Thunder
|Electric
|A wicked thunderbolt is dropped on the target to inflict damage. This may also leave the target with paralysis.
|Max Raid Battle
|8000W
|TR10
|Earthquake
|Ground
|The user sets off an earthquake that strikes every Pokemon around it.
|Watt Trader (Dappled Grove)
|8000W
|TR11
|Psychic
|Psychic
|The target is hit by a strong telekinetic force. This may also lower the target's Sp. Def stat.
|Watt Trader
|5000W
|TR12
|Agility
|Psychic
|The user relaxes and lightens its body to move faster. This sharply raises the Speed stat.
|Max Raid Battle, Watt Trader
|2000W
|TR13
|Focus Energy
|Normal
|The user takes a deep breath and focuses so that critical hits land more easily.
|Watt Trader (Motosoke)
|1000W
|TR14
|Metronome
|Normal
|The user waggles a finger and stimulates its brain into randomly using nearly any move.
|Watt Trader (Dappled Grove)
|1000W
|TR15
|Fire Blast
|Fire
|The target is attacked with an intense blast of all-consuming fire. This may also leave the target with a burn.
|Max Raid Battle Reward
|8000W
|TR16
|Waterfall
|Water
|The user charges at the target and may make it flinch.
|Max Raid Battle
|3000W
|TR17
|Amnesia
|Pyschic
|The user temporarily empties its mind to forget its concerns. This sharply raises the user's Sp. Def stat.
|Watt Trader (Giant's Seat)
|2000W
|TR18
|Leech Life
|Bug
|The user drains the target's blood. The user's HP is restored by half the damage taken by the target.
|Max Raid Battle, Watt Shop
|3000W
|TR19
|Tri Attack
|Normal
|The user strikes with a simultaneous three-beam attack. This may also burn, freeze, or paralyze the target.
|Max Raid Battle
|2000W
|TR20
|Substitute
|Normal
|The user creates a substitute for itself using some of its HP. The substitute serves as the user's decoy.
|Max Raid Battle
|3000W
|TR21
|Reversal
|Fighting
|An all-out attack that becomes more powerful the less HP the user has.
|Watt Trader (Giant's Seat)
|2000W
|TR22
|Sludge Bomb
|Poison
|Unsanitary sludge is hurled at the target. This may also poison the target.
|Max Raid Battle
|5000W
|TR23
|Spikes
|Ground
|The user lays a trap of spikes at the opposing team's feet. The trap hurts Pokemon that switch into battle.
|Max Raid Battle
|2000W
|TR24
|Outrage
|Dragon
|The user rampages and attacks for two to three turns. The user then becomes confused.
|Max Raid Battle
|8000W
|TR25
|Psyshock
|Psychic
|The user materializes an odd psychic wave to attack the target. This attack does physical damage.
|Watt Trader
|3000W
|TR26
|Endure
|Normal
|The user endures any attack with at least 1 HP. Its chance of failing rises if it is used in succession.
|Max Raid Battle
|1000W
|TR27
|Sleep Talk
|Normal
|While is is asleep, the user randomly uses one of the moves it knows.
|Max Raid Battle
|2000W
|TR28
|Megahorn
|Bug
|Using its rough and impressive horn, the user rams into the target with no letup.
|Max Raid Battle
|8000W
|TR29
|Baton Pass
|Normal
|The user switches places with a party Pokemon in waiting and passes along any stat changes.
|Max Raid Battle
|2000W
|TR30
|Encore
|Normal
|The user compels the target to keep using the move it encored for three turns.
|Max Raid Battle
|2000W
|TR31
|Iron Tail
|Steel
|The target is slammed with a steel-hard tail. This may also lower the target's Defense stat.
|Watt Trader (East Lake Axewell, Hammerlocke Hills)
|5000W
|TR32
|Crunch
|Dark
|The user crunches up the target with its sharp fangs. This may also lower the target's Defense stat.
|Watt Trader (East Lake Axewell)
|3000W
|TR33
|Shadow Ball
|Ghost
|The user hurls a shadowy blob at the target. This may also lower the target's Sp. Def stat.
|Max Raid Battle
|3000W
|TR34
|Future Sight
|Psychic
|Two turns after this move is used, a hunk of psychic energy attacks the target.
|Max Raid Battle
|3000W
|TR35
|Uproar
|Normal
|The user attacks in an uproar for three turns. During that time, no Pokemon can fall asleep.
|Watt Trader
|3000W
|TR36
|Heat Wave
|Fire
|The user attacks by exhaling a hot breath on opposing Pokemon. This may also leave those Pokemon with a burn.
|Max Raid Battle
|5000W
|TR37
|Taunt
|Dark
|The target is taunted into a rage that allows it to use only attack moves for three turns.
|Watt Trader
|2000W
|TR38
|Trick
|Psychic
|The user catches the target off guard and swaps its held item with its own.
|Watt Trader (Dappled Grove)
|2000W
|TR39
|Superpower
|Fighting
|The user attacks the target with great power. However, this also lowers the user's Attack and Defense stats.
|Max Raid Battle
|8000W
|TR40
|Skill Swap
|Psychic
|The user employs its psychic power to exchange Abilities with the target.
|Watt Trader
|1000W
|TR41
|Blaze Kick
|Fire
|The user launches a kick that lands a critical hit more easily. This may also leave the target with a burn.
|Watt Trader
|3000W
|TR42
|Hyper Voice
|Normal
|The user lets loose a horribly echoing shout with the power to inflict damage.
|Watt Trader
|5000W
|TR43
|Overheat
|Fire
|The user attacks the target at full power. The attack's recoil harshly lowers the user's Sp. Atk stat.
|Max Raid Battle
|8000W
|TR 44
|Cosmic Power
|Psychic
|The user absorbs a mystical power from space to raise its Defense and Sp. Def stats.
|Watt Trader
|2000W
|TR45
|Muddy Water
|Water
|The user attacks by shooting muddy water at opposing Pokemon. This may also lower their accuracy.
|Watt Trader (Giant's Seat)
|5000W
|TR46
|Iron Defense
|Steel
|The user hardens its body's surface like iron, sharply raising its Defense stat.
|Watt Trader
|2000W
|TR47
|Dragon Claw
|Dragon
|The user slashes the target with huge sharp claws.
|Max Raid Battle
|3000W
|TR48
|Bulk Up
|Fighting
|The user tenses its muscles to bulk up its body, raising both its Attack and Defense stats.
|Max Raid Battle
|2000W
|TR49
|Calm Mind
|Psychic
|The user quietly focuses its mind and calms its spirit to raise its Sp. Atk and Sp. Def stats.
|Watt Trader (East Lake Axewell)
|2000W
|TR50
|Leaf Blade
|Grass
|The user handles a sharp leaf like a sword and attacks by cutting its target. Critical hits land more easily.
|Watt Trader (East Lake Axewell)
|5000W
|TR51
|Dragon Dance
|Dragon
|The user vigorously performs a mystic, powerful dance that raises Attack and Speed stats.
|Max Raid Battle
|2000W
|TR52
|Gyro Ball
|Steel
|The user tackles the target with a high-speed spin. The slower the user compared to the target, the greater the move's power.
|Max Raid Battle
|3000W
|TR53
|Close Combat
|Fighting
|The user fights the target up close without guarding itself. This also lowers the user's Defense and Sp. Def stats.
|Max Raid Battle
|8000W
|TR54
|Toxic Spikes
|Poison
|The user lays a trap of poison spikes at the feet of the opposing team. The spikes will poison opposing Pokemon that switch into battle.
|Max Raid Battle
|2000W
|TR55
|Flare Blitz
|Fire
|The user cloaks itself in fire and charges the target. This also damages the user quite a lot. This attack may leave the target with a burn.
|Max Raid Battle
|8000W
|TR56
|Aura Sphere
|Fighting
|The user lets loose a blast of aura power from deep within its body at the target. This attack never misses.
|Watt Trader (Dappled Grove)
|3000W
|TR57
|Poison Jab
|Poison
|The target is stabbed with a tentacle, arm, or the like steeped in poison. This may also poison the target.
|Watt Trader
|3000W
|TR58
|Dark Pulse
|Dark
|The user releases a horrible aura imbued with dark thoughts. This may also make the target flinch.
|Max Raid Battle
|3000W
|TR59
|Seed Bomb
|Grass
|The user slams a barrage of hard-shelled seeds down on the target from above.
|Max Raid Battle
|3000W
|TR60
|X-Scissor
|Bug
|The user slashes its target by crossing its scythes or claws as if they were a pair of scissors.
|Watt Trader
|3000W
|TR61
|Bug Buzz
|Bug
|The user generates a damaging sound wave by vibration. This may also lower the target's Sp. Def stat.
|Max Raid Battle
|5000W
|TR62
|Dragon Pulse
|Dragon
|The target is attacked with a shock wave generated by the user's gaping mouth.
|Max Raid Battle
|3000W
|TR63
|Power Gem
|Rock
|The user attacks with a ray of light that sparkles as if it were made of gemstones.
|Watt Trader (Giant's Seat)
|3000W
|TR64
|Focus Blast
|Fighting
|The user heightens its mental focus and unleashes its power. This may also lower the target's Sp. Def stat.
|Max Raid Battle
|8000W
|TR65
|Energy Ball
|Grass
|The user draws power from nature and fires it at the target. This may also lower the target's Sp. Def stat.
|Watt Trader
|5000W
|TR66
|Brave Bird
|Flying
|The user tucks in its wings and charges from a low altitude. This also damages the user quite a lot.
|Max Raid Battle
|8000W
|TR67
|Earth Power
|Ground
|The user makes the ground under the target erupt with power. This may also lower the target's Sp. Def stat.
|Watt Trader
|5000W
|TR68
|Nasty Plot
|Dark
|The user stimulates its brain by thinking bad thoughts. This sharply raises the user's Sp. Atk stat.
|Watt Trader
|2000W
|TR69
|Zen Headbutt
|Psychic
|The user focuses its willpower to its head and attacks the target. This may also make the target flinch.
|Max Raid Battle
|3000W
|TR70
|Flash Cannon
|Steel
|The user gathers all its light energy and releases it all at once. This may also lower the target's Sp. Def stat.
|Watt Trader
|5000W
|TR71
|Leaf Storm
|Grass
|The user whips up a storm of leaves around the target. The attack's recoil harshly lowers the user's Sp. Atk stat.
|Max Raid Battle
|8000W
|TR72
|Power Whip
|Grass
|The user violently whirls its vines, tentacles, or the like to harshly lash the target.
|Max Raid Battle
|8000W
|TR73
|Gunk Shot
|Poison
|The user shoots filthy garbage at the target to attack. This may also poison the target.
|Max Raid Battle
|8000W
|TR74
|Iron Head
|Steel
|The user slams the target with its steel-hard head. This may also make the target flinch.
|Watt Trader (East Lake Axewell)
|5000W
|TR75
|Stone Edge
|Rock
|The user stabs the target from below with sharpened stones. Critical hits land more easily.
|Watt Trader (East Lake Axewell)
|8000W
|TR76
|Stealth Rock
|Rock
|The user lays a trap of levitating stones around the opposing team. The trap hurts opposing Pokemon that switch into battle.
|Max Raid Battle
|3000W
|TR77
|Grass Knot
|Grass
|The user snares the target with grass and trips it. The heavier the target, the greater the move's power.
|Watt Trader (Hammerlocke Hills)
|3000W
|TR78
|Sludge Wave
|Poison
|The user strikes everything around it by swamping the area with a giant sludge wave. This may also poison those hit.
|Max Raid Battle
|5000W
|TR79
|Heavy Slam
|Steel
|The user slams into the target with its heavy body. The more the user outweighs the target, the greater the move's power.
|Max Raid Battle
|3000W
|TR80
|Electro Ball
|Electric
|The user hurls an electric orb at the target. The faster the user is than the target, the greater the move's power.
|Max Raid Battle
|3000W
|TR81
|Foul Play
|Dark
|The user turns the target's power against it. the higher the target's Attack stat, the greater the damage it deals.
|Watt Trader (Dappled Grove)
|3000W
|TR82
|Stored Power
|Psychic
|The user attacks the target with stored power. The more the user's stats are raised the greater the move's power.
|Max Raid Battle
|2000W
|TR83
|Ally Switch
|Psychic
|The user teleports using a strange power and switches places with one of its allies.
|Watt Trader
|2000W
|TR82
|Scald
|Water
|The user shoots boiling hot water at its target. This may also leave the target with a burn.
|Max Raid Battle
|3000W
|TR85
|Work Up
|Normal
|The user is roused, and its Attack and Sp. Atk stats increase.
|Watt Trader
|1000W
|TR86
|Wild Charge
|Electric
|The user shrouds itself in electricity and smashes into its target. This also damages the user a little.
|Watt Trader
|5000W
|TR87
|Drill Run
|Ground
|The user crashes into its target while rotating its body like a drill. Critical hits land more easily.
|Max Raid Battle
|3000W
|TR88
|Heat Crash
|Fire
|The user slams its target with its flame-covered body. The more the user outweighs the target, the greater the move's power.
|Watt Trader (Giant's Seat)
|3000W
|TR89
|Hurricane
|Flying
|The user attacks by wrapping its opponent in a fierce wind that flies up into the sky. This may also confuse the target.
|Max Raid Battle
|8000W
|TR90
|Play Rough
|Fairy
|The user plays rough with the target and attacks it. This may also lower the target's Attack stat.
|Max Raid Battle
|5000W
|TR91
|Venom Drench
|Poison
|Opposing Pokemon are drenched in an odd poisonous liquid. This lowers the Attack, Sp. Atk, and Speed stats of a poisoned target.
|Max Raid Battle
|2000W
|TR92
|Dazzling Gleam
|Fairy
|The user damages opposing Pokemon by emitting a powerful flash.
|Watt Trader
|3000W
|TR93
|Darkest Lariat
|Dark
|The user swings both arms and hits the target. The target's stat changes don't affect this attack's damage.
|Max Raid Battle
|5000W
|TR94
|High Horsepower
|Ground
|The user fiercely attacks the target using its entire body.
|Max Raid Battle
|5000W
|TR95
|Throat Chop
|Dark
|The user attacks the target's throat, and the resultant suffering prevents the target from using moves that emit sound for two turns.
|Max Raid Battle
|3000W
|TR96
|Pollen Puff
|Bug
|The user attacks the enemy with a pollen puff that explodes. If the target is an ally, it gives the ally a pollen puff that restores its HP instead.
|Max Raid Battle
|5000W
|TR97
|Psychic Fangs
|Psychic
|The user bites the target with its psychic capabilities. This can also destroy Light Screen and Reflect.
|Max Raid Battle
|5000W
|TR98
|Liquidation
|Water
|The user slams into the target using a full-forced blast of water. This may also lower the target's Defense stat.
|Max Raid Battle
|3000W
|TR99
|Body Press
|Fighting
|The user attacks by slamming its body into the target. The higher the user's Defense, the more damage it can inflict on the target.
|Max Raid Battle
|3000W
Questions?
Have any questions about how to obtain Technical Records and how to use them in Pokémon Sword and Shield? Drop it in the comments and we'll help you out.
Don't miss out on all of our other Pokémon Sword and Shield guides!
Pokémon Sword and Shield
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Amazon has hundreds of holiday decorations on sale up to 70% off
Get next Christmas off to a great start by investing in holiday decorations today.
10 stories that had a significant impact on the Apple ecosystem
From the 'Patent Wars' to Steve Jobs' passing to the Apple Watch becoming a life-saving device, a lot has happened in the past 10 years.
Rene Ritchie's gadget of the decade: Apple Watch
In my Apple Watch Series 5 review, I said that the addition of always-on took it from being the best smartwatch in the world to being the best damn watch period. And, three months later, I stand by that. Absolutely. 100 percent. But, it's also something more: Not just the best watch of the year, but the best gadget of the decade.
These Switch accessories pair perfectly with Pokémon Sword and Shield
Getting yourself or someone else Pokémon Sword and/or Shield for the holidays? You should check out these sweet Pokémon-themed Switch accessories to go with the games.