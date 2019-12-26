TR00 Swords Dance Normal A frenetic dance to uplift the fighting spirit. This sharply raises the user's attack stat. Max Raid Battle 2000W

TR01 Body Slam Normal The user drops onto the target with its full body weight. This may also leave the target with paralysis. Max Raid Battle 3000W

TR02 Flamethrower Fire The target is scorched with an intense blast of fire. This may also leave the target with a burn. Watt Trader (Hammerlocke Hills) 5000W

TR03 Hydro Pump Water The target is blasted by a huge volume of water launched under great pressure. Watt Trader (East Lake Axewell) 8000W

TR04 Surf Water The user attacks everything around it by swamping its surroundings with a giant wave. Watt Trader (East Lake Axewell) 5000W

TR05 Ice Beam Ice The target is struck with an icy-cold beam of energy. This may also leave the target frozen. Max Raid Battle 5000W

TR06 Blizzard Ice A howling blizzard is summoned to strike the opposing Pokemon. This may also leave the opposing Pokemon frozen. Max Raid Battle 8000W

TR07 Low Kick Fighting A powerful low kick that makes the target fall over. The heavier the target, the greater the move's power. Watt Trader (East Lake Axewell) 3000W

TR08 Thunderbolt Electric A strong electric blast crashes down on the target. This may also leave the target with paralysis. Watt Trader (East Lake Axewell) 5000W

TR09 Thunder Electric A wicked thunderbolt is dropped on the target to inflict damage. This may also leave the target with paralysis. Max Raid Battle 8000W

TR10 Earthquake Ground The user sets off an earthquake that strikes every Pokemon around it. Watt Trader (Dappled Grove) 8000W

TR11 Psychic Psychic The target is hit by a strong telekinetic force. This may also lower the target's Sp. Def stat. Watt Trader 5000W

TR12 Agility Psychic The user relaxes and lightens its body to move faster. This sharply raises the Speed stat. Max Raid Battle, Watt Trader 2000W

TR13 Focus Energy Normal The user takes a deep breath and focuses so that critical hits land more easily. Watt Trader (Motosoke) 1000W

TR14 Metronome Normal The user waggles a finger and stimulates its brain into randomly using nearly any move. Watt Trader (Dappled Grove) 1000W

TR15 Fire Blast Fire The target is attacked with an intense blast of all-consuming fire. This may also leave the target with a burn. Max Raid Battle Reward 8000W

TR16 Waterfall Water The user charges at the target and may make it flinch. Max Raid Battle 3000W

TR17 Amnesia Pyschic The user temporarily empties its mind to forget its concerns. This sharply raises the user's Sp. Def stat. Watt Trader (Giant's Seat) 2000W

TR18 Leech Life Bug The user drains the target's blood. The user's HP is restored by half the damage taken by the target. Max Raid Battle, Watt Shop 3000W

TR19 Tri Attack Normal The user strikes with a simultaneous three-beam attack. This may also burn, freeze, or paralyze the target. Max Raid Battle 2000W

TR20 Substitute Normal The user creates a substitute for itself using some of its HP. The substitute serves as the user's decoy. Max Raid Battle 3000W

TR21 Reversal Fighting An all-out attack that becomes more powerful the less HP the user has. Watt Trader (Giant's Seat) 2000W

TR22 Sludge Bomb Poison Unsanitary sludge is hurled at the target. This may also poison the target. Max Raid Battle 5000W

TR23 Spikes Ground The user lays a trap of spikes at the opposing team's feet. The trap hurts Pokemon that switch into battle. Max Raid Battle 2000W

TR24 Outrage Dragon The user rampages and attacks for two to three turns. The user then becomes confused. Max Raid Battle 8000W

TR25 Psyshock Psychic The user materializes an odd psychic wave to attack the target. This attack does physical damage. Watt Trader 3000W

TR26 Endure Normal The user endures any attack with at least 1 HP. Its chance of failing rises if it is used in succession. Max Raid Battle 1000W

TR27 Sleep Talk Normal While is is asleep, the user randomly uses one of the moves it knows. Max Raid Battle 2000W

TR28 Megahorn Bug Using its rough and impressive horn, the user rams into the target with no letup. Max Raid Battle 8000W

TR29 Baton Pass Normal The user switches places with a party Pokemon in waiting and passes along any stat changes. Max Raid Battle 2000W

TR30 Encore Normal The user compels the target to keep using the move it encored for three turns. Max Raid Battle 2000W

TR31 Iron Tail Steel The target is slammed with a steel-hard tail. This may also lower the target's Defense stat. Watt Trader (East Lake Axewell, Hammerlocke Hills) 5000W

TR32 Crunch Dark The user crunches up the target with its sharp fangs. This may also lower the target's Defense stat. Watt Trader (East Lake Axewell) 3000W

TR33 Shadow Ball Ghost The user hurls a shadowy blob at the target. This may also lower the target's Sp. Def stat. Max Raid Battle 3000W

TR34 Future Sight Psychic Two turns after this move is used, a hunk of psychic energy attacks the target. Max Raid Battle 3000W

TR35 Uproar Normal The user attacks in an uproar for three turns. During that time, no Pokemon can fall asleep. Watt Trader 3000W

TR36 Heat Wave Fire The user attacks by exhaling a hot breath on opposing Pokemon. This may also leave those Pokemon with a burn. Max Raid Battle 5000W

TR37 Taunt Dark The target is taunted into a rage that allows it to use only attack moves for three turns. Watt Trader 2000W

TR38 Trick Psychic The user catches the target off guard and swaps its held item with its own. Watt Trader (Dappled Grove) 2000W

TR39 Superpower Fighting The user attacks the target with great power. However, this also lowers the user's Attack and Defense stats. Max Raid Battle 8000W

TR40 Skill Swap Psychic The user employs its psychic power to exchange Abilities with the target. Watt Trader 1000W

TR41 Blaze Kick Fire The user launches a kick that lands a critical hit more easily. This may also leave the target with a burn. Watt Trader 3000W

TR42 Hyper Voice Normal The user lets loose a horribly echoing shout with the power to inflict damage. Watt Trader 5000W

TR43 Overheat Fire The user attacks the target at full power. The attack's recoil harshly lowers the user's Sp. Atk stat. Max Raid Battle 8000W

TR 44 Cosmic Power Psychic The user absorbs a mystical power from space to raise its Defense and Sp. Def stats. Watt Trader 2000W

TR45 Muddy Water Water The user attacks by shooting muddy water at opposing Pokemon. This may also lower their accuracy. Watt Trader (Giant's Seat) 5000W

TR46 Iron Defense Steel The user hardens its body's surface like iron, sharply raising its Defense stat. Watt Trader 2000W

TR47 Dragon Claw Dragon The user slashes the target with huge sharp claws. Max Raid Battle 3000W

TR48 Bulk Up Fighting The user tenses its muscles to bulk up its body, raising both its Attack and Defense stats. Max Raid Battle 2000W

TR49 Calm Mind Psychic The user quietly focuses its mind and calms its spirit to raise its Sp. Atk and Sp. Def stats. Watt Trader (East Lake Axewell) 2000W

TR50 Leaf Blade Grass The user handles a sharp leaf like a sword and attacks by cutting its target. Critical hits land more easily. Watt Trader (East Lake Axewell) 5000W

TR51 Dragon Dance Dragon The user vigorously performs a mystic, powerful dance that raises Attack and Speed stats. Max Raid Battle 2000W

TR52 Gyro Ball Steel The user tackles the target with a high-speed spin. The slower the user compared to the target, the greater the move's power. Max Raid Battle 3000W

TR53 Close Combat Fighting The user fights the target up close without guarding itself. This also lowers the user's Defense and Sp. Def stats. Max Raid Battle 8000W

TR54 Toxic Spikes Poison The user lays a trap of poison spikes at the feet of the opposing team. The spikes will poison opposing Pokemon that switch into battle. Max Raid Battle 2000W

TR55 Flare Blitz Fire The user cloaks itself in fire and charges the target. This also damages the user quite a lot. This attack may leave the target with a burn. Max Raid Battle 8000W

TR56 Aura Sphere Fighting The user lets loose a blast of aura power from deep within its body at the target. This attack never misses. Watt Trader (Dappled Grove) 3000W

TR57 Poison Jab Poison The target is stabbed with a tentacle, arm, or the like steeped in poison. This may also poison the target. Watt Trader 3000W

TR58 Dark Pulse Dark The user releases a horrible aura imbued with dark thoughts. This may also make the target flinch. Max Raid Battle 3000W

TR59 Seed Bomb Grass The user slams a barrage of hard-shelled seeds down on the target from above. Max Raid Battle 3000W

TR60 X-Scissor Bug The user slashes its target by crossing its scythes or claws as if they were a pair of scissors. Watt Trader 3000W

TR61 Bug Buzz Bug The user generates a damaging sound wave by vibration. This may also lower the target's Sp. Def stat. Max Raid Battle 5000W

TR62 Dragon Pulse Dragon The target is attacked with a shock wave generated by the user's gaping mouth. Max Raid Battle 3000W

TR63 Power Gem Rock The user attacks with a ray of light that sparkles as if it were made of gemstones. Watt Trader (Giant's Seat) 3000W

TR64 Focus Blast Fighting The user heightens its mental focus and unleashes its power. This may also lower the target's Sp. Def stat. Max Raid Battle 8000W

TR65 Energy Ball Grass The user draws power from nature and fires it at the target. This may also lower the target's Sp. Def stat. Watt Trader 5000W

TR66 Brave Bird Flying The user tucks in its wings and charges from a low altitude. This also damages the user quite a lot. Max Raid Battle 8000W

TR67 Earth Power Ground The user makes the ground under the target erupt with power. This may also lower the target's Sp. Def stat. Watt Trader 5000W

TR68 Nasty Plot Dark The user stimulates its brain by thinking bad thoughts. This sharply raises the user's Sp. Atk stat. Watt Trader 2000W

TR69 Zen Headbutt Psychic The user focuses its willpower to its head and attacks the target. This may also make the target flinch. Max Raid Battle 3000W

TR70 Flash Cannon Steel The user gathers all its light energy and releases it all at once. This may also lower the target's Sp. Def stat. Watt Trader 5000W

TR71 Leaf Storm Grass The user whips up a storm of leaves around the target. The attack's recoil harshly lowers the user's Sp. Atk stat. Max Raid Battle 8000W

TR72 Power Whip Grass The user violently whirls its vines, tentacles, or the like to harshly lash the target. Max Raid Battle 8000W

TR73 Gunk Shot Poison The user shoots filthy garbage at the target to attack. This may also poison the target. Max Raid Battle 8000W

TR74 Iron Head Steel The user slams the target with its steel-hard head. This may also make the target flinch. Watt Trader (East Lake Axewell) 5000W

TR75 Stone Edge Rock The user stabs the target from below with sharpened stones. Critical hits land more easily. Watt Trader (East Lake Axewell) 8000W

TR76 Stealth Rock Rock The user lays a trap of levitating stones around the opposing team. The trap hurts opposing Pokemon that switch into battle. Max Raid Battle 3000W

TR77 Grass Knot Grass The user snares the target with grass and trips it. The heavier the target, the greater the move's power. Watt Trader (Hammerlocke Hills) 3000W

TR78 Sludge Wave Poison The user strikes everything around it by swamping the area with a giant sludge wave. This may also poison those hit. Max Raid Battle 5000W

TR79 Heavy Slam Steel The user slams into the target with its heavy body. The more the user outweighs the target, the greater the move's power. Max Raid Battle 3000W

TR80 Electro Ball Electric The user hurls an electric orb at the target. The faster the user is than the target, the greater the move's power. Max Raid Battle 3000W

TR81 Foul Play Dark The user turns the target's power against it. the higher the target's Attack stat, the greater the damage it deals. Watt Trader (Dappled Grove) 3000W

TR82 Stored Power Psychic The user attacks the target with stored power. The more the user's stats are raised the greater the move's power. Max Raid Battle 2000W

TR83 Ally Switch Psychic The user teleports using a strange power and switches places with one of its allies. Watt Trader 2000W

TR82 Scald Water The user shoots boiling hot water at its target. This may also leave the target with a burn. Max Raid Battle 3000W

TR85 Work Up Normal The user is roused, and its Attack and Sp. Atk stats increase. Watt Trader 1000W

TR86 Wild Charge Electric The user shrouds itself in electricity and smashes into its target. This also damages the user a little. Watt Trader 5000W

TR87 Drill Run Ground The user crashes into its target while rotating its body like a drill. Critical hits land more easily. Max Raid Battle 3000W

TR88 Heat Crash Fire The user slams its target with its flame-covered body. The more the user outweighs the target, the greater the move's power. Watt Trader (Giant's Seat) 3000W

TR89 Hurricane Flying The user attacks by wrapping its opponent in a fierce wind that flies up into the sky. This may also confuse the target. Max Raid Battle 8000W

TR90 Play Rough Fairy The user plays rough with the target and attacks it. This may also lower the target's Attack stat. Max Raid Battle 5000W

TR91 Venom Drench Poison Opposing Pokemon are drenched in an odd poisonous liquid. This lowers the Attack, Sp. Atk, and Speed stats of a poisoned target. Max Raid Battle 2000W

TR92 Dazzling Gleam Fairy The user damages opposing Pokemon by emitting a powerful flash. Watt Trader 3000W

TR93 Darkest Lariat Dark The user swings both arms and hits the target. The target's stat changes don't affect this attack's damage. Max Raid Battle 5000W

TR94 High Horsepower Ground The user fiercely attacks the target using its entire body. Max Raid Battle 5000W

TR95 Throat Chop Dark The user attacks the target's throat, and the resultant suffering prevents the target from using moves that emit sound for two turns. Max Raid Battle 3000W

TR96 Pollen Puff Bug The user attacks the enemy with a pollen puff that explodes. If the target is an ally, it gives the ally a pollen puff that restores its HP instead. Max Raid Battle 5000W

TR97 Psychic Fangs Psychic The user bites the target with its psychic capabilities. This can also destroy Light Screen and Reflect. Max Raid Battle 5000W

TR98 Liquidation Water The user slams into the target using a full-forced blast of water. This may also lower the target's Defense stat. Max Raid Battle 3000W