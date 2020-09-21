Polaroid has today announced a brand new collector's edition camera inspired by The Mandalorian complete with film featuring the Child (baby Yoda).

In a press release the company stated:

On Sept. 21, Polaroid, in collaboration with Lucasfilm, launches an exclusive camera and film to celebrate the Disney+ live-action Star Wars series, The Mandalorian™. To create your own adventures inspired by The Mandalorian™, Polaroid has redesigned its latest analog camera, the Polaroid Now, with special-edition Polaroid film to capture the magic within our own galaxy. The special collector's edition range includes The Mandalorian™-themed Polaroid Now instant camera and The Mandalorian™-themed i-Type Color Film featuring the Child.

The camera features colors and textures inspired by the Mandalorian's armor, "reminiscent of Beskar steel adorned with the titular character's design details."

The camera underneath features all of Polaroid Now's regular features, autofocus, double exposure, self-timer, and a dynamic flash.

Along with the new camera, there's also special i-Type Color Film with limited edition frame designs inspired by the Child:

A partner to The Mandalorian™ Polaroid Now, the Child-inspired i-Type film features eight color photographs from the limited-edition frame designs. There are 12 frames to collect in total. Each frame displays sepia, purple, or green oil slick iridescent tones that are emblazoned with characters and symbols from the series.

Polaroid says that there are twelve photo frame designs and eight exclusive dark slide styles to collect.

The new The Mandalorian Polaroid Now iType Instant Camera and i-Type Color Film retail at $119.99 and $17.99 (for eight) respectively.

