What you need to know
- Polaroid has just announced a very special camera.
- It's a Polaroid Now special collectors edition inspired by The Mandalorian.
- It even has themed film featuring the Child (baby Yoda).
Polaroid has today announced a brand new collector's edition camera inspired by The Mandalorian complete with film featuring the Child (baby Yoda).
In a press release the company stated:
On Sept. 21, Polaroid, in collaboration with Lucasfilm, launches an exclusive camera and film to celebrate the Disney+ live-action Star Wars series, The Mandalorian™. To create your own adventures inspired by The Mandalorian™, Polaroid has redesigned its latest analog camera, the Polaroid Now, with special-edition Polaroid film to capture the magic within our own galaxy.
The special collector's edition range includes The Mandalorian™-themed Polaroid Now instant camera and The Mandalorian™-themed i-Type Color Film featuring the Child.
The camera features colors and textures inspired by the Mandalorian's armor, "reminiscent of Beskar steel adorned with the titular character's design details."
The camera underneath features all of Polaroid Now's regular features, autofocus, double exposure, self-timer, and a dynamic flash.
Along with the new camera, there's also special i-Type Color Film with limited edition frame designs inspired by the Child:
A partner to The Mandalorian™ Polaroid Now, the Child-inspired i-Type film features eight color photographs from the limited-edition frame designs. There are 12 frames to collect in total. Each frame displays sepia, purple, or green oil slick iridescent tones that are emblazoned with characters and symbols from the series.
Polaroid says that there are twelve photo frame designs and eight exclusive dark slide styles to collect.
The new The Mandalorian Polaroid Now iType Instant Camera and i-Type Color Film retail at $119.99 and $17.99 (for eight) respectively.
This is the way
Disney+
From the hottest new shows to old classics
From the original trilogy to the prequels, sequels, cartoons and beyond, Disney+ is your Solo destination for all things Star Wars, including the upcoming season of The Mandalorian.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple has its first Primetime Emmy with Billy Crudup and 'The Morning Show'
Apple TV+ has its first Primetime Emmy win on the board and it surely won't be the last.
FAQ: TikTok & WeChat ban — why it’s happening and what it means for you
Are TikTok and WeChat really being banned? When does all of this take effect? Will I still be able to use these apps? All this and more answered in our FAQ regarding the latest U.S. orders.
WeChat ban has been blocked by U.S. District Court
The Trump administration's ban on WeChat was set to go into effect today, but a U.S. district court judge just blocked it.
Grab a new microSD card for your Polaroid Snap
You don't have to use a microSD card with your Polaroid Snap, but doing so will give you more room to store memories. We've done our research and found the best options for your money.