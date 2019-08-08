What you need to know
- This is the Police 2 is a game about managing a police force stretched thin across a small town.
- This is the Police 2 is coming to mobile devices in the near future.
- The game will be $7.99 USD, with no microtransactions or in-game ads of any kind.
- Android users can pre-register for This is the Police 2 right now.
This is the Police 2 has been available on consoles and PC for a while, but it is now coming to mobile devices. Android and iOS users can pre-register to play This is the Police 2 right now, putting players in the boots of Sherriff Lily Reed in the small border town of Sharpwood.
Players will have to manage a full police department, meaning you'll need to choose investigations carefully, think about where you're assigning resources, and engage in turn-based combat when arresting criminals. Your decisions matter and the story will branch off based on the actions you take. You can take a look at the trailer for This is the Police 2 below:
This is a premium mobile title and port of the full game, so after purchase, there are no microtransactions or ads whatsoever. This is the Police 2 is expected to be $7.99 USD for mobile users.
You are the law
This is the Police 2
Welcome to Sharpwood, Chief
This is the Police 2 takes players to the border town of Sharpwood, a small wintry place that might have more to hide than is apparent. Solve crimes and stay out of trouble, now on mobile devices, with full tablet support.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.