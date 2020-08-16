Most power banks will only charge your devices if you remember to bring a charging cable. In contrast, the ChargeHubGO+ All-in-One Power Bank has two cables and a wireless charging pad built-in. It's a great option for traveling light, and you can get it now for $29.99 when you use code LIMITLESS25 for 25% off.

https://www.youtube.com/embed/Ppub__y9_tM

Carrying a small back-up battery in your pocket isn't a problem. But add multiple cables for your various devices, and the setup doesn't seem so pocket-friendly after all.

You won't face such problems with ChargeHubGO+. Measuring just 0.75 inches thick, this versatile power bank can handle Lightning, micro-USB, and Type-C devices without help. One side of the case doubles as a 5W wireless charging pad, and you get a USB port for good measure.

Thanks to SmartSpeed technology, ChargeHubGO+ can handle up to 15W total output. The power bank has a generous capacity of 5,000mAh, and the product has passed stringent safety and durability tests.

It's usually priced at $39.99, but you can get ChargeHubGO+ now for $29.99 with code LIMITLESS25.

Prices subject to change

