Most power banks will only charge your devices if you remember to bring a charging cable. In contrast, the ChargeHubGO+ All-in-One Power Bank has two cables and a wireless charging pad built-in. It's a great option for traveling light, and you can get it now for $29.99 when you use code LIMITLESS25 for 25% off.
https://www.youtube.com/embed/Ppub__y9_tM
Carrying a small back-up battery in your pocket isn't a problem. But add multiple cables for your various devices, and the setup doesn't seem so pocket-friendly after all.
You won't face such problems with ChargeHubGO+. Measuring just 0.75 inches thick, this versatile power bank can handle Lightning, micro-USB, and Type-C devices without help. One side of the case doubles as a 5W wireless charging pad, and you get a USB port for good measure.
Thanks to SmartSpeed technology, ChargeHubGO+ can handle up to 15W total output. The power bank has a generous capacity of 5,000mAh, and the product has passed stringent safety and durability tests.
It's usually priced at $39.99, but you can get ChargeHubGO+ now for $29.99 with code LIMITLESS25.
See Deal
Prices subject to change
Do you have your stay-at-home essentials? Here are some you may have missed.
Telegram now supports video calls on iOS
Secure messaging app Telegram now supports fast and secure video calls on iOS.
TikTok ban gets extended to 90 days with new executive order
Under the new executive order from President Trump, ByteDance has 90 days to divest itself from its business in the United States.
'Nineteen Eighty-Fortnite' has been streaming 17+ hours. With Apple ads.
Epic Games isn't letting up in its war with Apple over Fortnite.
Show off your pictures with a smart digital photo frame
A digital photo frame is a logical answer to thousands of pictures on multiple devices. We've rounded up the best right here.