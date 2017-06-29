Canada isn't a melting pot, it's a buffet. We celebrate every fiber of the multicultural fabric that binds us together as Canadians — and this year Apple is celebrating with us.

I wasn't born in Canada but I'm Canadian. The land, from Pacific to Atlantic, from the frozen north to the American border against which we huddle for warmth, has shaped the way I think not only about myself but about the incredible diversity of the people around me. So too every Canadian.

We're not perfect. We struggle. We fall down. We face challenges. But just like on the ice, we scramble back up and brace for the next struggle, the next challenge together, as a team.

That's why we celebrate Confederation Day — Canada Day — on July 1st. To remind ourselves of who we are, how we got here, and where we're going next. The glory, the ugly, the true north, strong and free. And this year Apple is celebrating along with us.

Celebrating Canadian optimism & diversity / Célébrons l'optimisme et la diversité du Canada 🇨🇦 #shotoniphone https://t.co/h4IOsKniuG — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) June 28, 2017

From Apple.com:

Apple has enlisted three Canadian artists to help capture the inclusive and optimistic character of their country in A Portrait of Canada, a short film shot on iPhone and released today. Humble the Poet, photographer Caitlin Cronenberg and First Nations band A Tribe Called Red contributed their words, images and music. Their work was combined with photos shot by iPhone users across Canada.