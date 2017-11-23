Computational photography is the biggest leap forward in image capture since digital photography freed us from film. iPhone X — like iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone 7 Plus — uses it and a dual lens camera system to capture depth data and then applies machine learning to create an artificial bokeh effect. The Pixel 2 XL borrows the phase-detection auto-focus (PDAF) system to grab depth data, combines it with a machine-learned segmentation map, and create a similar artificial bokeh. But how do they compare to the optical quality of a Canon 5D Mark III paired with a 50mm ƒ/1.4 lens that doesn't need to compute or simulate anything? Canon 5D Mark III with 50mm ƒ/1.4 lens

This is the reference. An amazing sensor in the camera body combined with a terrific fast prime lens makes for an amazingly terrific photo. Go figure. Because there's no depth data, segmentation mapping, machine learning, or any other processing involved — just the gorgeous physics of light and glass. The separation between subject and background is "perfect" and the bokeh consistent across elements and lines. Apple iPhone X

On iPhone X, like iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone 7 Plus, Apple uses a dual-lens camera system to capture both the image and a layered depth map. (It was 9 layers on iOS 10, it may be more by now, including foreground and background layers.) It then uses machine learning to separate the subject and apply a custom disc-blur to the background and foreground layers. Because of the layers, it can apply the custom disc-blur to lesser and greater degrees depending on the depth data. So, closer background elements can receive less blur than background elements that are further away. Apple can display the portrait mode effect live during capture, and stores depth data as part of the HEIF (high-efficiency image format) or stuffs it into the header for JPG images. That way, it's non-destructive and you can toggle depth mode on or off at any time. In practice, Apple's Portrait Mode looks overly "warm" to me. It appears as though the iPhone's camera system is allowing highlights to blow out in an effort to preserve skin tones. It's generally consistent with how it applies the blur effect but can be far too soft around the edges. In low light, the custom disc-blur can look gorgeous and the noise seems deliberately pushed away from a mechanical pattern and into an artistic grain. The result is imperfect images that pack powerful emotional characteristics. You see them better than they look. Google Pixel 2 XL