During its education event in Chicago, Apple announced a new 9.7-inch iPad that supports the Apple Pencil and more. The device is now available for pre-order, and Best Buy is offering the best deal on it right now.

The retailer is offering a free $25 gift card with the pre-order right now, which effectively scores you the educational discount on the brand new iPad. Sure, you have to come out of pocket with the full price of the iPad, but it's not like the $25 Best Buy gift card is going to go to waste. Odds are you'll need an extra Lightning cable or a case for it, both of which you can use the gift card towards.