During its education event in Chicago, Apple announced a new 9.7-inch iPad that supports the Apple Pencil and more. The device is now available for pre-order, and Best Buy is offering the best deal on it right now.
The retailer is offering a free $25 gift card with the pre-order right now, which effectively scores you the educational discount on the brand new iPad. Sure, you have to come out of pocket with the full price of the iPad, but it's not like the $25 Best Buy gift card is going to go to waste. Odds are you'll need an extra Lightning cable or a case for it, both of which you can use the gift card towards.
With the 6th-gen iPad, Apple has brought some of the best features from the iPad Pro down to its more affordable line. It now supports the Apple Pencil, Split View, and has beefed up internals with Apple's A10 Fusion chip.
Today only, Best Buy has the 2017 iPad marked down to just $250 if you can live without Pencil support and just want the best price.