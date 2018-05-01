DIRECTV NOW is back with another great promotion on some streaming hardware, this time offering a Roku Streaming Stick at no additional cost when you prepay for one month of service. This steaming device normally sells for close to $50, but with this offer you can get it for just $35 with a month of access to DIRECTV NOW.

You will need to be a new customer to take advantage of this offer and the Roku Streaming Stick will be shipped to you via FedEx within 1 to 2 weeks from the time you sign up. Simply click the "Redeem & Stream" button on the page to get yourself started.

How to sign up for DIRECTV NOW

DIRECTV NOW does automatically bill each month, so if you only want to do the required two months for this promotion, be sure to cancel the renewal once you complete the checkout process. If you'd prefer an Apple TV 4K, you can get one for no cost when you prepay for three months of service.

See at DIRECTV NOW