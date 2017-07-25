According to U.S. President Donald Trump, Apple is planning on building three new factories within the United States. No details have been released on any such facilities at the present time, but the President, in a new interview, said that the factories would be "big, beautiful plants," though it's also unknown at present whether these would be iPhone factories or if they would manufacture some other kind of Apple product.

From The Wall Street Journal:

"I spoke to [Mr. Cook], he's promised me three big plants—big, big, big," Mr. Trump said as part of a discussion about business-tax reform and business investment. "I said you know, Tim, unless you start building your plants in this country, I won't consider my administration an economic success. He called me, and he said they are going forward."

Apple has not made any comment regarding any potential factories in the U.S.

Boosting American manufacturing was a cornerstone of President's Trump 2016 campaign, and as a candidate, Mr. Trump criticized Apple for its use of overseas labor to put together the majority of its products. For its part, Apple already sources a number of components that are made in the United States, with the final assembly taking place in China and India.