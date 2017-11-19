The WeMo Mini Smart Plug is currently on sale at Amazon for $29.99. This product generally sells for around $33 on average and is also on sale at Walmart .

The WeMo Mini Smart Plug fits into any electrical outlet without obstructing others, allowing for two smart plugs to be placed into the same socket. The smart plug can be scheduled to turn on or off via the free WeMo app, allowing you to automate anything you plug into the device.

The WeMo app also features an "Away Mode" which will turn the lights on and off at random to give the illusion of someone still being home. No matter where you are, as long as you have access to the app, you can control your home's appliances and electronics straight from your phone. You'll never have to worry again about whether you left the iron on or not.

TL;DR

What makes this deal worth considering? - This is a match for the lowest price we've seen for this smart plug. Unlike many other smart plugs, this one only takes up a single space on your outlets, so there is no inconvenience to you.

- This is a match for the lowest price we've seen for this smart plug. Unlike many other smart plugs, this one only takes up a single space on your outlets, so there is no inconvenience to you. Things to know before you buy! - Once you get one of these, you're going to want a second. Do yourself a favor and just order two of them now, and maybe even an Echo Dot to help control them with just your voice.

See at Amazon