With each day that passes Bluetooth headphones become more of a necessity than a luxury. Phone manufacturers are removing headphone jacks left and right, and no one wants to deal with the wires anymore, but not everyone wants to spend a ton on headphones. Luckily, you don't have to, and you can actually pick up some high-quality Bluetooth headphones for as little as $16.

Right now, at Amazon, you can pick up iClever's sporty Bluetooth headphones for just $15.99 with coupon code 7EVHUCXM, or you can opt for Anker's magnetic Bluetooth headphones for just $17.99 with coupon code SUPER236. So, how do you decide between the two pairs? You can't go wrong with either of them, but there are a few differences here, so let's break that down.