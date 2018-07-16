See all the best Prime Day deals

Whether you're looking to complete some tasks around the house or kick off a new do it yourself hobby, there are lots of tools and supplies that you'll need. From drills to sawhorses, drill bits to at home tech repair kits, there are tons of Prime Day deals that will help expand your collection.

All Computer Deals

Prime Day has brought a ton of price drops to laptops, desktops, internal computer parts and accessories, and more, and the Thrifter team has gone through each one to make sure that each one listed below is actually a good deal.

WD
WD My Passport 4TB hard drive for Mac
$95.99 $120.00 Save $24

The smaller 1TB version is also on sale for Prime Day.

Logitech
Logitech MX Anywhere 2S
$49.99 $65.00 Save $15

This mouse is called the Anywhere because that's where you can use it.

WD
WD My Passport 1TB Drive
$44.99 $60.00 Save $15

If you're looking to keep your data safe and backed up, you'll want one of these.

AmazonBasics
AmazonBasics Laptop Lift Stand
$18.55 $49.99 Save $31

Enhance your desk setup with this laptop stand from AmazonBasics.

4th
4th of July sale at Best Buy

For the next five days, Best Buy is offering discounts on everything from MacBook computers to Smart TVs to household appliances.

$100
$100 GameStop Gift Card + $10 Bonus Code
$100.00 $110.00 Save $10

This is a no-brainer if you ever shop at GameStop.

Logitech
Logitech $10 Computer Mice

It's always a good idea to have an extra mouse on hand.

Overwatch:
Overwatch: Game of the Year Edition
$19.99 $40.00 Save $20

This game has been wildly popular for a long time. Now's your chance to play it for yourself.

LG
LG 38WK95C-W 38-Inch Class 21:9 Curved UltraWide WQHD+ Monitor
$1319.00 $1499.99 Save $181

Enhance your workspace with this insane LG monitor which features a 21:9 aspect ratio and USB-C connectivity. It also has a virtually borderless design.

VicTsing
VicTsing Portable External CD-RW / DVD-R Combo Burner
$9.99 $25.99 Save $16

This CD drive can add a ton of capabilities to your computer if it's currently lacking one internally.

Target
Target REDcard $25 off $100+ Future Purchase

Now is the time to sign up.

Kopack
Kopack 15.6" Anti-Theft Laptop Backpack
$28.99 $45.99 Save $17

Keep your precious things protected.

Western
Western Digital 2TB My Passport Portable External Hard Drive
$54.99 $72.14 Save $17

Don't risk losing your digital hoard.

LG
LG 27" Full HD IPS Gaming Monitor 27MP59HTP
$147.99 $228.90 Save $81

This monitor supports FreeSync and is $80 off for a limited time.

Timbuk2
Timbuk2 Sale Items

If you're in the market for a new bag, you need to check this sale out.

Piper
Piper Minecraft Raspberry Pi Computer Kit
$213.03 $290.33 Save $77

They'll have so much fun, they won't even realize how much they're learning.

SanDisk
SanDisk 480GB Solid State Drive
$109.99 $135.38 Save $25

Save some money on a solid deal.

eBay
eBay Memorial Day Sale

With 251 sellers to choose from, you'll definitely want to see where you can save an extra 15%.

HP
HP 200 Wireless Optical Mouse
$6.99 $14.99 Save $8

Pick up an extra wireless mouse for half off its normal price.

23"
23" Dell S2318NX 1080p IPS Monitor + $75 gift card
$129.99 $209.99 Save $80

The e-gift card must be used within 90 days after you receive it, so you might want to start thinking about your next purchase ASAP.

Dell
Dell - 27" LED QHD GSync Monitor - Black
$349.99 $479.99 Save $130

Save $130 on this 27-inch height-adjustable LED monitor today only.

Logitech
Logitech MK235 USB Wireless Optical Keyboard and Mouse Set
$12.99 $19.99 Save $7

This wireless set can work from up to 33 feet away.

Sabrent
Sabrent Aluminum Vertical MacBook Holder
$12.73 $25.00 Save $12

This provides a handy way to store your MacBook.

15%
15% off $50+ at eBay

This sale isn't even set to last a full day. Make sure to get over there and take a look while it's around!

AmazonBasics
AmazonBasics Height Adjustable Sit-Stand Desk Converter
$135.17 $165.00 Save $30

Work how you work best.

AmazonBasics
AmazonBasics Wired Keyboard & Mouse Bundle
$12.99 $14.99 Save $2

It's never bad to have a backup.

Dodocool
Dodocool 6-in-1 USB C Hub with Type-C Power Delivery
$16.49 $29.99 Save $14

This compact USB-C hub features four USB-A, one 4K HDMI, and a Power Delivery USB-C charging port.

Logitech
Logitech - G413 USB Gaming Keyboard
$55.99 $89.99 Save $34

Serious PC gamers need a serious gaming keyboard, and this one can be yours for only $56 right now.

Anker
Anker Ergonomic Optical USB Wired Vertical Mouse
$11.99 $14.99 Save $3

This wired mouse features 1000/1600 DPI resolution and an ergonomic design built to lessen wrist and arm strain.

Seagate
Seagate Backup Plus Hub 6TB External Desktop Hard Drive Storage
$114.99 $129.99 Save $15

Seagate's Backup Plus Hub is compatible with Windows and Mac computers interchangeably without reformatting.

Toshiba
Toshiba X300 5TB Performance Desktop and Gaming Hard Drive
$112.99 $146.99 Save $34

This 5TB internal hard drive is down to its lowest price ever at Amazon today. It features an interface speed up to 6 Gbps and 7,200 RPM.

Corsair
Corsair High Performance Mouse Pad
$4.99 $9.99 Save $5

You may not think that your mousepad has an effect on your gaming performance, but it totally can.

Sabrent
Sabrent USB Hubs on sale

A variety of Sabrent USB hubs are discounted with the promo code. They feature independent power switches for each port and are available from just $11.

Vogek
Vogek Extended Waterproof Gaming Mouse Pad
$15.19 $18.99 Save $4

This waterproof gaming mouse pad is silky smooth, features an anti-slip rubber base and includes two phone kick stands.

Logitech
Logitech Sale at Best Buy and Amazon

Don't miss out on this one-day Logitech sale featuring up to 50% off regular prices of computer and gaming accessories.

G.Skill
G.Skill Ripjaws KM570 Cherry MX Blue mechanical keyboard
$56.99 $80.00 Save $23

The lights are Red, the switches are Blue. This price is a steal, and it's all just for you.

13.3-inch
13.3-inch Apple MacBook Air
$699.99 $999.99 Save $300

The MacBook Air is $300 off at Best Buy right now, and students with a .edu email address can get an additional $50 discount!

Choetech
Choetech Qi Fast Charge Wireless Charger Stand
$13.99 $19.99 Save $6

Wireless charging is no longer just an expensive tech dream. It's actually about as affordable as wired chargers these days - especially via Thrifter.

Seagate
Seagate Expansion 1TB Portable External Hard Drive
$45.99 $54.99 Save $9

Grab this compact 2TB portable hard drive to take your files with you anywhere.

Halter
Halter Mesh Metal Monitor Stand two-pack
$29.99 $39.99 Save $10

Improving your workspace and having a comfortable setup only takes a few essential items, like this desk stand.

Far
Far Cry 5 pre-order
$73.79 $89.99 Save $16

Save money and save Montana.

UtechSmart
UtechSmart Mercury Full Color RGB Backlit Illuminated Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
$49.99 $99.99 Save $50

Improve your PC gaming with this limited time deal on the Mercury Mechanical Gaming Keyboard at its lowest price ever.

TeckNet
TeckNet Pro 2.4G Ergonomic Wireless Mobile Optical Mouse
$6.92 $10.49 Save $4

Take this compact wireless mouse along on your travels without wasting space.

Quicken
Quicken Deluxe 2018 – Personal Finance & Budgeting Software
$53.99 $89.99 Save $36

Keep a better tab on your finances.

Apple
Apple 13" MacBook Pro, Retina Display, 2.3GHz Intel Core i5 Dual Core, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, Silver
$1099.99 $1299.99 Save $200

A great deal on a great machine.

Acer
Acer A515-51G-5536 15.6" Laptop
$479.99 $599.99 Save $120

A 1TB hard drive, 8GB RAM and Intel Core i5 processor come together in the Acer Aspire 5.

LG
LG 34UM88C-P 34" 21:9 UltraWide 3440 x 1440 FreeSync IPS Monitor
$477.99 $629.99 Save $152

Step up your game with the LG 34-inch Ultrawide FreeSync IPS Monitor

Asus
Asus Rog 17.3" Gaming Laptop w/ GeForce GTX 1070, i7 28GHz, 128GB SSD, 1TB HHD
$1299.00 $1699.00 Save $400

This one-day deal is a good one if you're looking for a powerful gaming laptop.

Logitech
Logitech M325 Wireless Mouse
$8.45 $14.97 Save $7

An extra mouse is never a bad idea.

Logitech
Logitech - MK270 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse
$12.99 $24.99 Save $12

Replace your desk accessories with some brand-spankin' new ones at a negligible cost.

G-Technology
G-Technology 1TB G-DRIVE USB 3.0 mobile Hard Drive with USB Type-C and USB Type-A Cables
$49.95 $79.95 Save $30

Grab this 1TB USB-C hard drive for only $50 while supplies last!

Brother
Brother - INKvestment Wireless All-In-One Printer
$99.99 $149.99 Save $50

This all-in-one computer is $50 off at Best Buy for one day only.

D-Link
D-Link AC1200 Wireless Wi-Fi Router
$49.99 $59.99 Save $10

A solid price on a solid router.

Logitech
Logitech G300s Optical Ambidextrous Gaming Mouse
$19.99 $23.65 Save $4

Grab Logitech's G300s gaming mouse at its lowest price ever.

SanDisk
SanDisk Cruzer Blade 16GB USB Flash Drive
$3.99 $7.97 Save $4

Keep important files by your side and stored safely with the SanDisk Cruzer Blade flash drive.

HP
HP - ENVY Photo 7855 Wireless All-In-One Instant Ink Ready Printer
$79.99 $129.99 Save $50

The Envy 7855 All-In-One can print, scan, copy, fax and more all for this low price.

WD
WD Elements 4TB desktop hard drive
$79.00 $100.00 Save $21

Cloud storage is great, but there's just something comforting about having your information backed up on a large local drive also.

Netgear
Netgear Nighthawk X4 Ultimate Gaming Router
$149.99 $175.00 Save $25

Keep your CoD KD ratio right where it should be.

Marantz
Marantz Professional MPM-2000U USB Studio-Quality Condenser Microphone
$49.00 $99.00 Save $50

This USB microphone is compatible with Mac or PC and records studio-quality audio. At this price, it's a great option.

Razer
Razer BlackWidow Chroma Call of Duty: Black Ops III Edition - Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
$79.95 $118.99 Save $39

Any good Call of Duty player should be able to snipe this deal just fine.

Das
Das Keyboard X40 Red LED Backlit Gaming Mechanical Keyboard
$64.50 $129.00 Save $65

Use the promo code to take half off this keyboard's price.

Seagate
Seagate Expansion 2TB Portable External Hard Drive
$59.00 $73.15 Save $14

Don't miss out on your chance to grab this portable 2TB external hard drive at its lowest price ever.

Logitech
Logitech MX Master 2S Wireless Mouse
$79.99 $99.99 Save $20

Breeze through multi-tasking with the Logitech MX Master 2S.

Tomoko
Tomoko Keyboards from $20

Step up your game with a discounted mechanical keyboard.

Western
Western Digital My Book Duo 16GB External Hard Drive
$499.99 $599.99 Save $100

Store up to 16TB of data safely with the Western Digital My Book Duo.

Asus
Asus C101PA-DB02 10.1" Touch Chromebook Flip
$249.00 $299.99 Save $51

App-enabled like a smartphone, versatile like a computer.

TurboTax
TurboTax Deluxe tax software 2017
$39.86 $50.00 Save $10

Maximize your refund and save even more money getting it done with this TurboTax Deluxe software on sale for $40

BookBook
BookBook MacBook case sale

Twelve South's BookBook cases for MacBook are the perfect blend of smart and savvy.

Logitech
Logitech M510 Wireless Mouse
$14.99 $29.99 Save $15

Don't miss your chance to grab this wireless mouse at a discount.

Dell
Dell E310DW Wireless Monochrome Printer
$25.29 $85.00 Save $60

Don't miss your chance to grab this wireless laser printer for only $25!

AOC
AOC AGON AG352UCG 35” Curved Gaming Monitor
$679.99 $899.99 Save $220

Immerse yourself in your game; no headset required.

Aukey
Aukey Wired Gaming Mouse
$6.00 $10.00 Save $4

Plus it has pretty lights!

Twelve
Twelve South BackPack for iMac
$27.99 $34.99 Save $7

Whether you want to keep an external drive safe or need a storage spot for your keyboard, this shelf is a great addition to any iMac or Apple display.

Blue
Blue Blackout Yeti + Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands PC: Streamer Bundle
$75.99 $139.99 Save $64

Step up your audio game with a Blue Yeti USB Microphone.

20%
20% off $25+ at eBay

Enter the code in an order totaling $25 or more with items from select sellers to save 20%!

Dell
Dell 27-inch FreeSync IPS monitor
$149.99 $200.00 Save $50

If you're a serious gamer who also enjoys not being broke, you need a budget monitor like Dell's 27-inch FreeSync IPS screen for $150.

Wacom
Wacom Intuos Draw Digital Drawing and Graphics Tablet (Refurbished)
$54.95 $79.95 Save $25

These Wacom Intuos tablets come with a bonus Wacom Bamboo Solo Stylus and a download for Corel's Paint Shop Pro X9.

Acer
Acer 21.5-inch Gaming Monitor
$99.99 $129.99 Save $30

There aren't many $100 monitors we'd recommend actually buying, but this is definitely one of them.

Rii
Rii LED backlit keyboard
$11.99 $14.99 Save $3

You can get the mechanical feeling without the big price tag when you pick up one of these discounted keyboards.

Lenovo
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 tablet
$949.99 $1100.00 Save $150

Are you in the market for a new laptop and wondering if you should hold out until Amazon's Prime Day in the summer? Think you're going to find some unique deals during that time that you can't find right now? There's no doubt that Amazon's Prime Day is a huge day for deals, especially on electronics. If you're already a Prime member or don't mind signing up for it to get those deals, it's definitely worth it for a lot of reasons. We don't know exactly what's going to be on sale during this year's Prime Day, but we can look at past Prime Days and take a guess.

Before we do all that though, you need to know what you're looking for in a laptop if you decide to buy one. Laptops come in all shapes and sizes. There are super budget Chromebooks, Windows ultrabooks, Apple MacBooks, gaming laptops, durable business laptops, and more. What are you going to use this laptop for? Gaming? Editing? Internet browsing? Schoolwork? Does it need to be portable and travel well or can it sit on a desk with cooling pads underneath it? Do you spend hours on it or just a few minutes a day?

Then you need to decide what sort of specifications you want. Do you want a solid state drive inside? What about graphics? Most modern laptops come with integrated graphics unless you're specifically looking for something for gaming. Then you've got to find one with a dedicated graphics card, which usually means it's a lot bigger. What sort of ports do you want? USB-C is the wave of today, but maybe that's not enough for you. Maybe you also need to make sure there's an SD card reader for your photography hobby.

The point of all these questions is just to highlight how broad a category "laptop" is. There are a dozen different brands with a thousand different configurations, and these will all vary in price depending on how little or how much you want. That's the biggest problem with shopping for a laptop on Prime Day. There will be some laptops on sale, but will they fit what you want out of a machine? Are you willing to compromise for a few hundred dollars in savings, and what exactly are you willing to compromise on?

My advice to you is, if you're in the market for a laptop you should establish these parameters before you even begin looking for sales. Know ahead of time what you want particularly because Prime Day sales come and go really fast. After that, the next trick will be to know where to look for laptop deals.

Prime Day is Amazon's day. It's in the name, of course. The problem with Amazon in regards to laptop deals is that Amazon doesn't have a lot of investment in laptops as a device. We're bound to see a ton of deals on smart home devices because Amazon has smart home devices like the Echo Dot or Echo Plus. We'll see tablet sales of all shapes and sizes because Amazon has the Kindle Fire HD. We even see TV deals because Amazon has the Fire TV and Fire OS. There is no dedicated Amazon Fire laptop, though, so Amazon cares a lot less about pushing those products. Luckily, that doesn't stop other retailers from barking up that particular tree, though. Best Buy, Walmart, and many others will have sales trying to compete with Amazon's sales. Best Buy is already one of the best places to regularly find MacBook deals, so I imagine that will still be true in July. Hopefully these retailers can pick up the slack for other laptops, too.

How were the laptop sales during past Prime Day events? Not great. There were a few here and there, but by far the best deals considered Chromebooks. Chromebooks are budget-minded laptops that are very easy-to-use and light on features. While many of them are spectacular at what they do, they tend to appeal to a very specific audience. If you're looking for anything heavier than using Google Docs and checking your email a couple times a day, the Chromebook probably does not appeal to you. There were a couple of other deals like an Asus ZenBook that dropped about $150 and Lenovo ThinkPad notebooks around $700, but the potential configurations were very limited. Even in the days following Prime Day, we did not see a whole lot of laptop deals, unfortunately.

So, can you buy a laptop on Prime Day? Sure. Should you? Unless you're specifically looking for a budget computer like the Asus Chromebook Flip, probably not. You're not going to find anything overwhelming great on Prime Day, in my opinion. One thing I can promise you though, if even a single awesome laptop deal goes on sale, we'll spot it and share it with you. Follow our team at Thrifter so you don't miss a single deal.

