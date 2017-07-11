Amazon recently discounted a selection of Philips Hue products during its Prime Day sale. Philips Hue is a line of smart bulbs which can be automated via the Philips Hue app to turn on or off even when you're not home.

The following deals are available for Philips Hue products during Amazon's Prime Day:

White and Color Ambiance LED Bulb - $39.99 (was $49.99)

White and Color Ambiance Starter Kit - $138.95 (was ~$175)

Hue Go Portable LED Smart Light - $50.81 (was $79.99)

If you're looking for more ways to make your home a smart home, we also just posted a guide on the best smart home accessory discounts available for Prime Day featuring items such as a garage door opener that works via app and a ceiling fan you can talk to.

See at Amazon