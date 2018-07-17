Prime Day 2018 is here! A day and a half of deals is upon us and we're going to keep tabs on the very best that Amazon has to offer over the next 36 hours so you can make some significant savings.

This year's Prime Day kicks started on July 16 and will last for 36 hours. Amazon has promised an action-packed day for Canada, with double the deals on Amazon devices and the biggest deals yet on home security, smart home and Alexa-enabled products.

Here are the absolute best deals and promotions being made available to Prime members.

There's 3 months of KindleUnlimited for $0.99, 3 free audiobooks from Audible and free games each day in the run up to July 16 and beyond from Twitch Prime.

Not to mention the 25% off selected AmazonBasics and Pinzon products, up to 50% off Kids' and Baby clothing and accessories, and $10 Amazon.ca credit for your first stream on Prime Video between Monday, July 9 and Prime Day.

There's no better time than Prime Day to make the most of the Amazon Prime 30-day free trial.

This year's top picks

Last year's top-seller, Echo Dot, has already had its price cut to $34.99 making it cheaper to add Alexa to (more) rooms in your house. Many other Amazon devices followed suit with $40 off the Amazon Echo (2nd Generation), $40 off the Echo Spot and significant discounts to Fire tablets and Kindle Paperwhite, too.

Amazon devices:

There are plenty of deals to be had on third-party products too, with some of the best listed below.

Tech:

Gaming:

Home:

Entertainment:

Remember, these deals are exclusive to Amazon Prime members. If you're not already a member, there's no better time than Prime Day to make the most of your 30-day free trial.

It's impossible to keep up with the hundreds of thousands of offers and promotions during Prime Day, but the teams at Thrifter Canada will be doing their best to curate the deals and surface the ones worthy of your time.