There are some things that every driver should have, and a dash camera is one of them. Today, thanks to Prime Day, Amazon has the Anker Roav A1 Dash Cam on sale for $44.69, which is $11 off the usual cost and one of the better dash cam deals we've seen during the sale.
No coupon code is necessary to get in on the deal price, however, as with all Prime Day deals, you'll need a Prime membership if you're hoping to snag this discount. You can start a free 30-day trial to score access to the sale as well as free two-day shipping on your Prime Day orders and more.
Auto Essentials
Anker Roav A1 Dash Cam
In the event of an accident, be prepared with this camera's testimony. With night vision and 1080p resolution, you'll be covered in nearly every situation. Today's deal includes a two-year warranty too.
$44.69
$55.99 $11 Off
This well-reviewed camera captures 1080p HD video using its super-wide-angle lens, meaning the entire road is in the frame. It can even see at night thanks to the advanced NightHawk technology and a Wide Dynamic Range system. That means you'll be covered no matter what time it is. Simply connect the camera's built-in Wi-Fi and open the Roav DashCam app to view, share, configure, and download your videos.
The camera even has a built-in Gravity Sensor that'll record when you're away. If another car bumps into your car, for example, the camera will automatically turn on and capture the activity, even if your vehicle is off. Your purchase is backed by a 2-year warranty.
From having your back in a hit-and-run to proving who is at fault in an accident to deterring would-be thieves, this gadget offers about a million reasons why everybody should have one in their car. Note that you'll want to pick up a microSD card and format it before you use it. This one is a great, inexpensive option.
We have a guide to last minute Prime Day deals if you're not finished shopping yet. Just be sure to checkout soon as this deal ends when Prime Day ends in just a few hours.
