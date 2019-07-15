Whether you're new to the experience or a seasoned veteran, now is a great time to stock up on some great smart home products. Thanks to Amazon Prime Day, some of the hottest smart home products on the market are now available for less, including these great deals.

Blink Home Security: Blink Indoor Home Security Camera System with Motion Detection, HD Video, 2-Year Battery Life and Cloud Storage Included - 3 Camera Kit

It's all here, a built-in motion sensor alarm and camera that provides two-years of battery life. Simple self-install home monitoring in minutes; easy control wireless cameras with the included iOS & Android apps or via voice through our Amazon Alexa Skill!

$130 (was $190) at Amazon

Ring: Ring Video Doorbell Pro, Works with Alexa (existing doorbell wiring required)

Works with Alexa to illuminate and send announcements to Echo devices when your doorbell is pressed or motion is detected. You can also see, hear, and talk to visitors through Echo Show or Echo Spot. Lets you see, hear and speak to visitors from your phone, tablet and PC.

$169 (was $249) at Amazon

Amazon: Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Heather Gray

Amazon's most popular Echo is available at an incredible discount. Now with a fabric design, the smart speaker offers richer and louder sound. Use your voice to perform thousands of commands with ease.

$22 (was $50) at Amazon

Johnson Controls: GLAS Smart Thermostat by Johnson Controls, Translucent OLED Touchscreen, Wi-Fi, Mobile App, Works with Amazon Alexa

Beautifully designed, this smart thermostat offers indoor and outdoor air quality reporting, including humidity, allergens, air quality index, and much more. Includes Microsoft Cortana and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant.

$180 (was $249) at Amazon

Tenda Technology Inc.: Tenda NOVA Whole Home Mesh WiFi System - Replaces Gigabit AC WiFi Router and Extenders, Dual Band, Works with Amazon Alexa, Built for Smart Home, Up to 3, 500 Sq. Ft. Coverage (MW5s 3-Pk).

Replace your existing router and Wi-Fi extender solution with this simple to use new product. It creates a seamless, one name Mesh Wi-Fi environment for your high-capacity network demands.

$80 (was $100) at Amazon

Ecovacs: ECOVACS DEEBOT 500 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with Max Power Suction, Up to 110 min Runtime, Hard Floors & Carpets, App Controls, Self-Charging, Quiet

Ready for any mess, this robotic vacuum cleaner from ECOVACS does the hard-lifting so you won't have to. Equipped with two side brushes and a main brush, DEEBOT will sweep, lift, and vacuum to clean an entire floor, a small area, or the edge of your floor.

$170 (was $280) at Amazon

These deals are available for a limited time only. Happy shopping.

