Pressure cookers let you easily make healthy and delicious meals for the entire family, and the Instant Pot leads the pack. You'll often find great Prime Day Instant Pot deals as well, since a lot of Instant Pot models are on sale often, especially on Black Friday.

The most popular model is the Instant Pot DUO60, which retails for $100 normally, but it is $79 at Amazon right now. However, we're expecting some Prime Day Instant Pot deals that will bring this price down even further. The DUO60 is one of the most popular Instant Pots because it has seven functionalities built-in: pressure cooker, rice cooker, slow cooker, steamer, sauté pan, yogurt maker, and food warmer. The 6-quart size is also the most popular, which is big enough to feed a family of three to four people.

However, there is also a 3-quart size available if you don't need a lot of portions, and also an 8-quart size if you need more. Instant Pot also makes a new Air Fryer Lid, which would fit the DUO60, so you can get some air frying goodness as well.

There is also the Duo Nova, which is like an upgraded version of the original Duo model. It features a smart microprocessor that monitors and adjusts pressure, temperature, time, and heat so that your food cooks up to 70% faster. The Smart Lid on the Duo Nova automatically seals itself and has a quick-release button, so you don't have to touch the knob yourself to release hot steam. The Duo Nova is $100 for the 6-quart on Amazon (3-quart, 8-quart, and even 10-quart also available), but we also expect to see Prime Day Instant Pot deals bring this one down to a better price.

If you want a more sophisticated model that can do pretty much everything, then you want to take a look at the Instant Pot Max. Unfortunately, the Max only comes in the 6-quart size, but it does everything the Duo and Duo Nova does, as well as sous vide, canning at 15psi, sterilization, and more. The lid on the Max also automatically locks and vents, with no extra work. The Max is currently $150 at Amazon, but we hope some Prime Day Instant Pot deals bring this price down a little bit so that it is more affordable for more people.