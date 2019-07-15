If you've never tried a weighted blanket, hearing users like me rant and rave about how wonderful they are can seem a bit extreme. Let me tell you a quick story about bedtime — specifically, mine. I went to bed tired and often woke up tired before I got a weighted blanket, and more often than not I woke up completely soaked in sweat because I slept under two quilts, a comforter, and two blankets. You see, I learned a long time ago that sleeping under heavy covers was the best way to try and get a restful night's sleep for me.

When I got a weighted blanket, I cut my bedding layers in half. I went from two quilts, two blankets, and a comforter to one quilt, one quilted bedspread, and one weighted blanket, and it was heaven.

My wubby!

YnM Weighted Blanket

Sleep better with glass beaded blankets.

$48 $60 $12 off

This is the weighted blanket I use, a 15-pound Queen from YnM and I can't recommend it enough if you're the kind of person who tosses and turns all night.

Weighted blankets tend to hype up a whole lot of science and behavioral studies that justify their existence, but these are the only things you really need to know from my experience:

  • A heavy cover can feel calming. It helps me get comfy quicker and not shift as much during the night. I also tend to fold mine in half and use it as a lap blanket to help me focus when I'm writing on the couch or in bed.
  • While the weight guides here aren't 100% foolproof, you should absolutely stick to them on your first blanket while you're adapting to using one. Getting a blanket that's too light might not have as much of an effect, but getting a blanket that's too heavy will likely put strain on your body.
  • Do yourself a favor and buy a weighted blanket cover at the same time you buy the blanket. Weighted blankets are heavy by definition, and you'll need to wash them at a laundromat unless you own a commercial Speed Queen (god, I miss mine). Buy a cover so you can easily launder that at home instead. In fact buy two so you can swap them whenever you wash your sheets!

