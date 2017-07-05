If you've been eyeing the Echo Dot and haven't taken the plunge already, today's the day. Leading up to Prime Day, Amazon has dropped the price on a certified refurbished Echo Dot down to just $29.99 for today only, which is the lowest we've ever seen. What makes the timing of this deal even more important is that Amazon plans to offer voice exclusive discounts on Prime Day , meaning you'll need an Alexa-enabled product to take advantage of them.

Amazon states the certified refurbished Echo Dots have been tested and will look and work like new. You can pick one up in your choice of black or white, and at this price, you won't want to miss out. If you aren't already a member of Amazon's Prime service, now is also a great time to sign up for the free 30-day trial. This will not only allow you to grab a discounted Echo Dot today, but also take part in all the Prime Day fun that is right around the corner.

