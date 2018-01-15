This Brother HL-L2380DW wireless monochrome laser printer is down to $91.99 on Amazon. That's the lowest price we've seen for this model since Labor Day last year. It even beats out a deal we shared in mid-December when it dropped to $100. The street price for this printer is around $130.

Features include:

Upon activation, the Amazon Dash Replenishment service measures the toner level and automatically orders toner from Amazon when low. This ensures that you never run out again.

2.7-inch Color Touchscreen Display to Navigate and Scan to Cloud Services Dropbox, Google Drive, Evernote, Onenote and More Wireless and Wired Networking or Connect Locally via USB

Mobile Device Printing via Airprint, Google Cloud Print, Brother iPrint&Scan, Cortado Workplace and WiFi Direct. 1 Year Limited Warranty With Free Phone Support For The Life Of Your Machine

It prints sharp, professional BLACK and WHITE pages at up to 2400 x 600dpi resolution. This product also enalbles high-quality color scanning.

Class 1 Laser Product, power output is enclosed

Users give it 4.3 stars based on 1.628 reviews. Pair this printer with a discounted Fellowes 10-page paper shredder to get you through the upcoming tax season.

