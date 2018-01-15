This Brother HL-L2380DW wireless monochrome laser printer is down to $91.99 on Amazon. That's the lowest price we've seen for this model since Labor Day last year. It even beats out a deal we shared in mid-December when it dropped to $100. The street price for this printer is around $130.
Features include:
- Upon activation, the Amazon Dash Replenishment service measures the toner level and automatically orders toner from Amazon when low. This ensures that you never run out again.
- 2.7-inch Color Touchscreen Display to Navigate and Scan to Cloud Services Dropbox, Google Drive, Evernote, Onenote and More Wireless and Wired Networking or Connect Locally via USB
- Mobile Device Printing via Airprint, Google Cloud Print, Brother iPrint&Scan, Cortado Workplace and WiFi Direct. 1 Year Limited Warranty With Free Phone Support For The Life Of Your Machine
- It prints sharp, professional BLACK and WHITE pages at up to 2400 x 600dpi resolution. This product also enalbles high-quality color scanning.
- Class 1 Laser Product, power output is enclosed
Users give it 4.3 stars based on 1.628 reviews. Pair this printer with a discounted Fellowes 10-page paper shredder to get you through the upcoming tax season.