Printique (formerly known as AdoramaPix) focuses on prints, wall art, photo books , photo cards , calendars, and a few other gift items, and does them exceedingly well. The quality is a cut above. Printique, one of the best online photo printing services , does an amazing job even for a gal with just an iPhone 12 (like me), and offers additional special services for professional photographers.

Service for pros and regular folks Printique Photo Printing review: Features

Printique is a high-end photo service. I used their regular services and found them to be a cut above. For professional photographers, they offer even more upscale services such as white labeling, enhanced quality control, and guaranteed ship dates. I ordered an 8x10 print, four wallet prints, one card (there is no minimum order), and a photo book. All of the professional engagement photos you see in my order were taken by JMS Imagery.

The entire order arrived in one flat package, large enough to accommodate the 20x30 poster print. It was well packaged and everything arrived in perfect condition. The quality of each item was exactly as I expected, except for the photo book and the card. The photo book and the card exceeded my expectations.

Ordering a photo book was pretty easy, and the variety of photo books available is staggering. From the cheapest "softcover" books to high-end wedding albums with leather or metal covers and lay-flat pages, you can truly customize your book the way you want it. I put softcover in quotes because when I've ordered softcover books from other sources, I've received a soft, flexible book, as expected. But Printique's softcover book is actually a solid book—not only the cover, but each page is actually what Printique calls "thick and durable archival paper" and I would call cardboard. It looks and feels incredible, and it has to be less susceptible to damage than normal paper books. You can also share your photo book virtually on Printique's website or on Facebook.

I always appreciate when there is no minimum card order. Ordering a single card is expensive, of course, but it's nice to have the option. The price drops significantly once you order 12 or more cards. At any rate, most photo printing services put their logo on the back of your cards. Printique does not! The card quality is excellent, printed beautifully on card stock. Another pleasant surprise was the envelope. Instead of the typical plain white paper envelope, this one was off-white fancy paper with a texture to it.

All of the prints look great. The wallet photos are pre-cut, so you just pop them out and they have those nice rounded edges. The color in the color photos is true. The black and white photo looks like it should.

While the options for creating a photo book, prints (including wall art), and cards are just about endless, there's not a huge variety of other things to order. When I first wrote this review, the only other gift item available was a photo calendar. However, Printique has since expanded its photo gift offerings with drinkware, puzzles, and more.

As you might guess, Printique's prices are not the cheapest I've found. However, they're not much higher than average, and they frequently offer promo codes and sales that make them even cheaper. Shipping is not free or cheap, so be sure to figure that in when placing an order. If you happen to live in or near New York City, you can pick up your order for free at their store locations in Brooklyn or Manhattan.