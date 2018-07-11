Procreate users, get ready to update. Savage has added yet another awesome set of features to its artist app with new filters, more tools, and detailed layering. If you already love Procreate, you're going to have to make room in your heart for more.
- Procreate's new Liquify filter is powered by Metal 2 and delivers astounding GPU-accelerated performance. Manipulation of pixels at 120 fps allows for incredibly fluid effects. Because it's designed and developed specifically for iPad, you can interact intuitively with touch, or use Apple Pencil pressure for even more control. Artists can Push, Pull, Expand, Pinch, and Twirl their art, and use the live Reconstruct feature to tweak their changes to perfection.
- The new Symmetry Drawing Guide allows users to mirror strokes as they paint, resulting in a fantastically efficient workflow for character or industrial design. Customise your Symmetry Guide in half, quadrant, or radial division, with mirror or rotational modes. Paint, smudge, or erase with any brush, or use Symmetry in conjunction with Liquify or ColorDrop for never-before-seen creations.
- Procreate's groundbreaking Perspective tools have been massively expanded to include 2D and Isometric Guides. Accurate control over grid measurements lets customers create the exact guide they need, and the added power of Drawing Assist snaps lines to the guide for fast, precise sketches.
- Procreate 4.1 also brings the new Warp Transform mode, with phenomenal GPU performance. With up to 16 adjustable nodes and intuitive depth layering, Warp can be used in conjunction with the Freeform and Distort Transform modes for precise and powerful changes.
- The new Layer Select gesture option allows artists to select a layer simply by touching the layer's content. Switch to the exact layer you need without leaving the canvas to create faster than ever before.
- Procreate 4.1 also includes Brush Set import and export, a 30-Second Time-lapse export option, a color invert option for layers, and a host of small improvements.
Procreate 4.1 is a free update to current owners. If you don't already own it, you can download it in the App Store on iPhone and iPad for $9.99