Sitting at a desk all day can be a real pain in the rear, and even with an expensive, comfortable office chair, standing while working has its share of benefits. While you can always purchase a new standing desk with built-in mechanics, adding a riser to your existing desk is usually cheaper and provides a bit more flexibility when it comes to where and when you can use it. Here's what we recommend.
Removable keyboard tray
FlexiSpot M2B 35-inch riser
This riser's 35-inch width is enough for two monitors on top, and it has a lower tier to hold your keyboard. Sturdy scissor legs move the riser straight up and down into 12 different height presets, plus it's available in black or river walnut color finishes to match the other decor in your office.
Wide but affordable
VIVO 36-inch riser
VIVO's riser is 36 inches wide for plenty of work space, yet it costs considerably less than other large options in our roundup. It can add up to 17 inches of extra height to your current desk thanks to adjustable pneumatics, there's a separately adjustable tier for keyboard and mouse, and it comes with a 3-year warranty.
Move between home and office
EOS portable riser
This EOS riser is ideal for people who operate mainly from a laptop, and for those who'd like to continue standing at a home desk when the workday ends. It's made from aluminum for a light build that can easily be carried, it has built-in cooling fans, and there's a separate tier to hold an external mouse.
Best budget
Ergodriven Spark
Despite costing just $25 and being made entirely from cardboard, the Spark is a popular laptop riser that can add about 27 inches to your regular desk. Yes, you have to put it together yourself, but it will save you a ton of money and will ultimately deliver the same benefits as the more expensive options.
Natural look
SONGMICS bamboo riser
If aluminum and steel won't match your aesthetic, this bamboo riser from SONGMICS is probably what you're looking for. It has two adjustable shelves that can be slotted into the stand for a screen, keyboard, and mouse, and it's super simple to set up.
Big riser, no assembly
VARIDESK Pro Plus 36
This premium riser has the space needed for dual displays, it has a curved tier for keyboard and mouse, and there's no need for assembly. There are 11 height settings you can click into, and its wide base ensures a sturdy feeling even when extended. Choose from four colors, including black, butcher block, darkwood, and white.
If we're making a suggestion
If you're ready to ditch your regular desk and can't quite justify a completely new standing desk, all of the above risers can certainly get the job done. If we're picking one, however, check out the FlexiSpot M2B for its proven quality, wide riser, and removable keyboard tray.
