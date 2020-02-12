While Project xCloud has been in public testing since last year, it's only been available on Android devices. That changes today, as a new blog post has just announced that Project xCloud is coming to iOS in the form of a limited test! This test will be restricted to the U.S, UK and Canada at first, while only 10,000 applicants are being accepted at this time.

Due to App Store policies, the only game in this limited test is Halo: The Master Chief Collection. As time goes on and the test expands to more people and regions on iOS, more games may be added. For the full list of games currently supported on Project xCloud via Android, check here.

Here's everything you'll need to participate in this limited test:

A Microsoft account (MSA) associated with your Xbox gamertag.

An iPhone or iPad running iOS 13.0 or greater and also Bluetooth version 4.0.

A Bluetooth-enabled Xbox One Wireless Controller.

Access to a Wi-Fi or mobile data connection that supports 10Mbps-down bandwidth, similar to streaming video. If you are using Wi-Fi, we recommend using a 5Ghz connection.

We'll be sure to provide updates if the test expands to more people and regions or if more games are added. If you're not sure how to sign up, you can check our guide right here.