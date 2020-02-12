What you need to know
- Project xCloud is Microsoft's game streaming technology, currently in beta testing.
- While xCloud was previously only available on Android devices, it is expanding to iOS with a limited test.
- There's only 10,000 spots at the moment, so sign up quickly if you are interested.
- The only game in this limited test is Halo: The Master Chief Collection.
While Project xCloud has been in public testing since last year, it's only been available on Android devices. That changes today, as a new blog post has just announced that Project xCloud is coming to iOS in the form of a limited test! This test will be restricted to the U.S, UK and Canada at first, while only 10,000 applicants are being accepted at this time.
Due to App Store policies, the only game in this limited test is Halo: The Master Chief Collection. As time goes on and the test expands to more people and regions on iOS, more games may be added. For the full list of games currently supported on Project xCloud via Android, check here.
Here's everything you'll need to participate in this limited test:
- A Microsoft account (MSA) associated with your Xbox gamertag.
- An iPhone or iPad running iOS 13.0 or greater and also Bluetooth version 4.0.
- A Bluetooth-enabled Xbox One Wireless Controller.
- Access to a Wi-Fi or mobile data connection that supports 10Mbps-down bandwidth, similar to streaming video. If you are using Wi-Fi, we recommend using a 5Ghz connection.
We'll be sure to provide updates if the test expands to more people and regions or if more games are added. If you're not sure how to sign up, you can check our guide right here.
Start here
Register for Project xCloud
If you want to enroll in the limited beta testing for Microsoft's game streaming service Project xCloud you need to go here first!
Strapped
PowerA MOGA Mobile Gaming Clip
Make your phone and Xbox One controller an easy pairing
The idea is simple, but the execution with this licensed phone clip makes it a no-brainer if you're playing the Project xCloud preview.
Gain Control
Microsoft Xbox One Controller
An easy essential for Project xCloud testing.
Pick up Microsoft's signature controller is a streamlined and simple finish. Official entry-level controllers start as low as $44 via Amazon.
