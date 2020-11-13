If you run any kind of business, getting featured by news sites and bloggers is a major positive. PressKitHero helps you build the perfect press kit in minutes, and lifetime subscriptions are now just $49.99 for a limited time.
While journalists may run stories about any business, they are more likely to pick your company if you have a good press kit. However, putting these resources together by hand takes time.
PressKitHero guides you through the process to speed things up. It's no harder than filling out a form. You simply enter your company address, logo, any awards you have won, published articles, and downloadable documents.
The app can also handle links, contact information, staff profiles, videos, testimonials, and more.
All this content is presented in a clean mini-site, with customizable fonts and colors. You can also change the order of the sections and add your logo at the top.
You would usually pay $720 for a lifetime subscription, but the price is now just $49.99 with this deal.
Prices subject to change
Minimalist task manager Smart Tasks picks up macOS Big Sur widgets
Not all task managers need to be complicated behemoths and Smart Tasks is one that goes another way. It just got all the new macOS Big Sur love, too.
'Becoming You', 'Fireball', and 'Doug Unplugs' land on Apple TV+
There are three new titles now available on Apple TV+, including the documentary 'Becoming You' and 'Fireball: Visitors From Darker Worlds'.
Kuo: AirPods 3 with Pro design, mini LED iPad coming first half of 2021
A new report from Ming-Chi Kuo says that Apple plans to release a new pair of AirPods and a mini LED iPad in the first half of 2021. Kuo says the AirPods 3 will adopt the design of Apple's AirPods Pro, echoing previous rumors.
Make your racing games feel more real with these steering wheel controllers
If you love playing Mario Kart and other racing games on your Nintendo Switch, you should consider picking up a steering wheel controller. We've rounded up some options to give you a competitive edge or to just share some immersive fun with friends and family.