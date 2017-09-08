Do you struggle to keep your AirPods charged? Worse, do you frequently misplace them? PodCase might be the solution you're looking for.

Nova, a California-based company comprised of a small team of technologists, has recently launched a new Kickstarter campaign for the PodCase: a charging case for the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus that promises to be the end to your AirPod troubles.

See at Kickstarter

The PodCase has tons of features that make it sound incredibly handy:

First and foremost, the case has slots at the top that allow you to store your AirPods securely with your phone, so you'll always know exactly where they are.

The case itself is made of durable rubber, which protects your phone from drops. However, that doesn't mean it's bulky - it fits easily into a pocket.

The PodCase charges both your AirPods and your phone via a single USB-C charging port. No more crowding your desk or nightstand with charging implements! This also means that if you have a new MacBook, you can use the same cable and therefore eliminate the need for pesky extra cords. This is especially good for those of you who cart your tech everywhere while you travel, because you'll only need to bring one cord along.

In addition to plugging the case in to charge your stuff, you can charge on the go - the case is equipped with a 2500 mAh extra battery. That's enough power to juice for one full phone charge, or up to 40 AirPod charges.

If you're planning to upgrade to upgrade to the new iPhone 8 once it's unveiled, Nova Technology has that covered, too - they're planning to design a case for any new iPhones that may be released during the duration of the Kickstarter campaign. So if you need to switch your reward once they've done that, you can do so without penalty.

The project is a little over $280,000 away from its goal. You can back the PodCase Kickstarter here, or you can sign up for updates on the PodCase website.

Thoughts?

If you're an AirPods user, how do you feel about the PodCase? If you've been on the fence about getting a pair of AirPods due to their easy-to-lose reputation, would accessories like the PodCase convince you to take the plunge? Let us know in the comments!