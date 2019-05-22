The tech-savvy among you know that a VPN is crucial in maintaining your online anonymity. However, most people don’t even know what a VPN is. These folks are the most vulnerable to hackers, so they need a simple solution like Windscribe VPN to protect their devices for as low as $49.

What makes Windscribe VPN so special is how easy it is to use. Once you install Windscribe’s desktop application, all you have to do is turn it on and it’ll use encryption and a firewall to protect your computer from trackers, hackers, or even your own ISP. Windscribe also offers unlimited simultaneous connections, allowing you to set it up on as many devices as you need, including your parents, children, or anyone else who’s particularly vulnerable to online threats. Additionally, Windscribe allows you to access geo-locked content from anywhere in the world so you can watch streaming services without your ISP restricting you.

Few people understand just how important it is to maintain their internet privacy. You can give them the gift of anonymity with Windscribe VPN, which is on sale for $49 for a single year, or $10 more for an additional year.