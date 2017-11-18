You're going through the files on your computer, looking for that report you did in college to use as an example of your work to go along with your resumé. It's not in the folder you thought it was in, so you dig through another folder, and another, and another, and another. A quick search reveals that it's nowhere to be found and you know you didn't delete. So what gives?

Lucky for you there are apps that can dig deep into the annals of your Mac or PC to recover files that you thought were lost forever. These apps scan your computer (and even external hard drives) for lost files so that you never truly lose data (especially the important stuff).

Disk Drill PRO is only $34.99 from iMore Digital Offers, and it's the perfect way to make sure your missing data is found and your files are accessible once again. You'll get a lifetime license, which includes all future updates and major upgrades, so you pay once and you're in for good! Disk Drill PRO can help retrieve and/or reconstruct over 200 file types, and it's not just limited to your computer — connect your iPhone or Android phone and recover lost data from those devices as well!