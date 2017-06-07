Apple has discontinued the 2015 model of the 13-inch MacBook Pro. The computer has been removed from Apple's online store, though the 15-inch 2015 MacBook Pro is still available for those that need its features.

Now, if you want a 13-inch MacBook Pro, you'll need to get one of this year's new models, which include two configurations with a more traditional function key row, as well as two configurations with the Touch Bar. This year's MacBook Pro models also feature an updated processor, utilizing Intel's Kaby Lake lineup.

