Battle Royale games have exploded in popularity over the last few months, and one of the top dogs is Player Unknown's: Battlegrounds – more commonly referred to as PUBG. Along with successful launches on PC and Xbox, an official mobile version of the game was released in China late last year. Now, the game's coming to North America.

Seemingly out of nowhere, PUBG Mobile appeared on the Google Play Store in Canada. There are plenty of copycats out there, but this is the officially licensed one developed by Tencent Games (the studio responsible for the port in China). PUBG Mobile is currently being run as an open beta in Canada, meaning anyone can download and play so long as they're willing to put up with the occasional bug here and there.

The game's not available in the U.S. quite yet, nor has it made its way onto iOS.

While this news may seem sudden, it makes a lot of sense considering PUBG and Fornite Battle Royale are in direct competition with each other, and we know how big of a splash the beta sign up for Fortnite on iOS caused earlier this week.

As for when exactly the iOS version will be released, we don't know; however, it seems that the moderators of the PUBG Mobile subreddit seem to believe it should be soon, as the game is undergoing the review process to get into the App Store.

One thing is for certain, its an all-out battle royale for battle royale games on mobile right now, and we the consumers, get to reap the benefits!

Are you excited for PUBG Mobile?

Let us know in the comments down below!