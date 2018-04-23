The battle royale hit PUBG has made its way to iOS, and PUBG Mobile is ready to download!

Whether you've been lucky enough to have the game since it launched, or you're just downloading it right now, you may be wondering what it's all about.

What's new in PUBG Mobile?

April 23, 2018: Huge updates adds a ton of new features

This is the first major update to PUBG since its launch, and it's serving up some new player modes and plenty of more variety!

The all-new Arcade Mode is a 28 player mode that players can queue up for either solo or with friends. Each Arcade match will randomly choose one of six variations, which will change the match in various ways. These variations will limit the weapons in a match to one type, for players to use no weapons at all, or by allowing players access to all weapons and items. The six variation include Shotguns, Sniper Rifles, Pistols, All Weapons, Melee Only, and Item Heaven.

On top of Arcade Mode, there is now a Training Ground that allows players to practice their skills with various weapons and items, giving you the ability to practice your shooting skills.

Of course, the update also provided a lot of UI improvements, one of my personal favorites is the ability to toggle on an option to automatically open doors. Visit the PUBG Mobile in the App Store for full details.

What is PUBG Mobile?

It's a competitive third-person shooter that pits you against 99 other players in a battle for the last man standing. Starting out with nothing, you'll need to find supplies, arm yourself, and head into the fray as the environment around you gets smaller and smaller as time goes on.

How do I play?

The goal of PUBG Mobile is to be the last person alive in the match, which could have as many as 99 other players.

When you start the game, you fall from the sky with a wingsuit and a parachute and land somewhere on the giant island tasked with finding items, guns, and ammo to defend yourself and take out other players. Of course, every couple of minutes, the map gets smaller, forcing all the remaining players to converge on a specific part of the map. This forces players out of hiding and ensures that the game will end because eventually, the map gets so small that there's not anywhere to hide.

You can only carry so many guns and items at once, and once you die, you're out of the game, meaning you'll have to manage your loadout and equipment fairly often to give yourself the best chance of survival.

Is it cross-platform?

As of right now, PUBG Mobile is not cross-platform, meaning you'll only be able to play with people who have the game on their iOS devices.

