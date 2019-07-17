Avid players of PUBG Mobile, rejoice! There's a new update out alongside the release of the Royale Pass Season 8. This update, titled update 0.13.5, includes a new gun, the PP-19 Submachine Gun. It's fully automatic, with 53-round capacity for 9mm-type ammunition.

Update 0.13.5 also includes a new game mode for players to enjoy. Third Person Perspective (or TPP) Mode comes to Team Deathmatch, so players can swap up their field of view and get a better idea of what's happening around them. There's also several system upgrades to things such as Title Effects or Crate Names that should increase the average quality-of-life experience when playing.

Finally, this update also brings the Royale Pass Season 8. This season is all about going aquatic, with new "treasures of the ocean" to be unlocked and equipped. Fitting with this theme, there are plentiful new summer challenges to be completed. Just what are they? You'll have to dive in to find out.

Having trouble surviving early on in matches of PUBG Mobile? You can check out this guide on some of the best places to drop. Still don't quite have the grasp of the touchscreen controls? Not to worry, we've got you covered there as well.