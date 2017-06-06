Public beta for tvOS 11 coming later this year

While Apple spent none of its WWDC 2017 keynote yesterday talking about tvOS 11, people are going to get a better look at it in the not-to-distant future. For the first time, it seems that Apple will be offering a public beta of the upcoming Apple TV operating system, to go along with the public betas for iOS 11 and macOS High Sierra.

From the Apple Beta Program:

The iOS 11, macOS High Sierra, and tvOS 11 public betas are coming soon. As a member of the Apple Beta Software Program, you can help shape Apple software by test-driving pre-release versions and letting us know what you think. If you're not already a member, sign up today.

Apple released the first developer beta for tvOS 11 following its keynote, alongside betas for iOS 11, macOS High Sierra, and watchOS 4. Given that the company didn't say anything about tvOS 11, we don't really know what to expect. CEO Tim Cook noted on stage yesterday that we'd find out more about the system "later this year."

You can sign up for the Apple Beta Software Program at beta.apple.com. As of right now, there are no instructions for installing a tvOS public beta, but we'll be sure to keep you in the loop whenever that beta appears.