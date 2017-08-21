Our friends at Thrifter are back again, this time with an even more affordable way to get an Echo in your home!

If you've been considering picking up an Amazon Echo, now is the time. Currently, you can grab one for just $99.99 which is a savings of $80. This isn't the lowest price we've seen on the smart speaker and if you missed out on the previous deals, this is the best you'll find right now. The Echo allows you to use your voice to do tons of different tasks that you would normally need to pick up your phone or even computer to accomplish.

You can use the Echo to control various smart home accessories, check on the local news, and even order pizza if you wanted to. Amazon has been adding new features to Alexa just about every week so it continues to become smarter and smarter. If you've been interested in checking one of these out and have been looking for a discount, this is the perfect way to see what all the hype is about.

The Echo Dot is also down to $44.99, which is $5 off, and Amazon is offering $100 off when buying 2 of the all-new Echo Show when you use the coupon code SHOW2PACK. If you're looking to take Alexa on the go with you, you can save up to $30 on select Fire Tablets right now!

See at Amazon

For more great deals be sure to check out our friends at Thrifter now!