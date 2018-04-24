Looking to make your phone more heroic (or perhaps a bit more villainous)? You're in luck — protective phone case manufacturer OtterBox just launched a new series of iPhone and Samsung Galaxy cases based on Avengers: Infinity War.

The four newly-released cases spotlight Black Panther, Thanos, Iron Man, and Captain America's shield, as well as an illustration featuring all of Avengers aptly called "Assemble!" What's more, the Thanos case combines matte and gloss finishes for a cool 3D effect, and the "I Am Iron Man" case boasts OtterBox's first glow-in-the-dark design ever.

The actual cases themselves are of OtterBox's Defender and Symmetry series, which guard your smartphone against scrapes, drops, dings, and other signs of wear and tear. Defender cases are comprised of a shell with a rigid exterior and flexible interior, and feature an open screen that makes them fully compatible with OtterBox's Alpha Glass screen protectors. Symmetry cases, on the other hand, are for those who value a slim device profile but don't want to sacrifice that buffer between their phone and the world. Their dual-density makeup isn't as bulky as other OtterBox cases, and slips easily in pockets while still protecting your precious X or S9.

If you'd like to get your hands on an Avengers: Infinity War case for yourself, they're available now at otterbox.com. iPhone 8 and iPhone 7 cases are priced at $44.95; iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone 7 Plus, $54.95; iPhone X, $54.95; Galaxy S9, $44.95; and Galaxy S9+, $54.95.

See at OtterBox

Thoughts?

Which case will you pick up? Share in the comments!