If you're in the hunt for a great way to display your memories, or a gift for a loved one this holiday season, then why not check out this Cyber Monday digital photo frame deal, with savings of $65 to be had on this Nixplay Smart Digital picture frame. You can use Nixplay to display video clips and photos instantly, and you can use Nixplay's apps or email to send stuff directly to the frame. The Nixplay is usually $179.99 and is down to just $115 thanks to this Cyber Monday deal.

Today only Nixplay Digital Photo Frames This one-day sale takes 36% off Nixplay's smart digital photo frames. These frames not only allow you to display a multitude of your digital photos in your home, but also hook up to cloud services and can even link in with your smart home. From $115 See at Amazon

Today's sale features a few discounted models. Nixplay's 10.1-inch Smart Digital Photo Frame is on sale for $114.99, a $65 saving, and the wood effect version is just a few bucks more. The Nixplay 2K 9.7-inch Smart Digital Picture Frame is also discounted by 36%, now down to $179.99 — a $100 price cut.

These frames are perfect to give to a loved one that you can't be around all the time. Maybe your parents back home or a grandparent in a different town. You can share photos and videos from anywhere that get played directly on the frame from your phone or over email. They get to see everything new you upload as you upload it. You can even invite multiple people to share photos to the frame. Build a family sharing network of different frames that each holds unique photos and playlists.

The Nixplay app is available for both iOS and Android devices. It gives you full control over the frame. If you connect it to Google Photos you can keep the frame constantly up to date. It also works with Dropbox, Facebook, Instagram, and others.

We actually picked the 10.1-inch Nixplay frame as the best overall digital photo frame and today's price on it is one of its best ever.