Despite its all-in-one nature, you can still customize most of your iMac Pro before it ever leaves the assembly line. Whether you want to upgrade your processor, RAM, storage, or accessories, Apple has a few options for you.

That includes graphics cards. While you still can't get an NVIDIA card (with all its CUDA glory) built into your iMac Pro, you will be able to choose from two of AMD's top-tier graphics cards: The Radeon Pro Vega 56, or the Vega 64.

Both cards are powered by AMD's Vega architecture, allowing for up to 11 teraflops of single-precision and 22 teraflops of half-precision computing. Add that to the Vega's High Bandwidth Memory (HBM2), and you'll be looking at higher frame rates on games, faster graphics rendering, and silky-smooth operation of the iMac Pro's 5K Retina P3 display.

Both cards will perform well for most users, but there are small tweaks that can benefit certain pros. Who should get each card? Read on.

Who should get the Radeon Pro Vega 56 with 8GB of HBM2 memory?

The Vega 56 is Apple's baseline card for the iMac Pro, providing full graphics power for Apple's 5K Retina display along with great performance in graphics rendering, high frame rate display for games, and more.

If you're interested in the iMac Pro primarily as a gaming or VR machine, the Vega 56 is an excellent card for those tasks, holding its own alongside the Vega 64 in most basic tasks. (You can see some specific benchmark data for the cards on GamersNexus, though keep in mind that this is in a build-your-own vacuum, and not tied to the iMac Pro's CPU architecture.)

That said, the Vega 56's 8GB of memory does limit it somewhat when it comes to more developer-focused tasks — 3D painting, VFX, video editing, and VR work. I asked iMore's VR expert Russell Holly to elaborate a bit about the card difference: