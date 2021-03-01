Today's AirPods Pro deal at Woot is offering one of their best prices in history. While supplies last, you can score Apple's popular noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds on sale for only $189.99, saving you $59 off their regular cost of $249. This deal brings these earbuds just $20 above the record low price we saw them reach for a short time during Black Friday last year, though even seeing them reach this price is extremely rare.

The AirPods Pro feature active noise cancellation to block out any ambient and background sounds around you so you can focus on your music, calls, or whatever's playing in your ears at the time. They also feature a transparency mode which allows you to filter back in all those sounds in case you do need to hear what's around you for a moment.

These are in-ear earbuds as opposed to the standard AirPods design. You'll receive three sizes of soft, silicone tips to help adjust the earbuds for a better fit. There's also a notable feature which uses adaptive EQ to tune your music to the shape of your ear automatically, providing customized sound for each user and ensuring you have the right fit.

Another major upgrade that the AirPods Pro have over the standard AirPods is improved water-resistance and sweat-resistance, making them a much better option to wear to the gym or out for a run — even in the rain. We even ran a 5K with the AirPods Pro to see how they'd hold up and they did great.

The AirPods Pro are easy to setup with all Apple devices, though they can be used with many non-Apple devices using Bluetooth as well. Apple device owners will likely have the best experience with them though, with easy pairing and device switching, hands-free access to Siri by saying "Hey Siri", touch controls, and more. The case that the AirPods Pro earbuds come in is also capable of charging wirelessly and can keep the earbuds powered up on-the-go for more than 24 hours

