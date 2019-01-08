Sonos speakers offer high-quality sound and a smart way to enjoy your favorite music around your home, and right now Amazon is offering two Play:1 speakers along with a $30 gift card for $298 to get you started. You can choose between a two-pack in black or white while supplies last. A single Play:1 sells for around $148 and the two-pack is usually $298, but the only other times we've seen Amazon add on a free gift card were Black Friday and last year's Prime Day. It's really rare to see this outside of a big holiday event.

The Play:1 Bluetooth speaker is great if you only have one, like me. You can control it using the Sonos app on your iOS or Android device; that gives you the ability to sign into your music streaming accounts, at sites like Apple Music, Pandora, and Spotify, and then stream whatever you'd like directly to the speaker. It's loud, and it's perfect if you have multiple people with several phones who want to add to the playlist. But it gets even better with two of the speakers, as they can be linked together for multi-room playback or used as surround speakers for a home entertainment setup. You can also choose to keep them separate.

The gift card is essentially free cash to use on Amazon, and the perfect way to use it would be an Alexa-enabled device. The Echo Dot is priced exactly at $30 and gives you the option to voice control these Bluetooth speakers.

