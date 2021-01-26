If you want to turn your iPad Pro into a full-time work machine, you can't go far wrong Apple's own Magic Keyboard. The premium keyboard turns your iPad into a laptop instantly with no fussy pairing process and no clipping in and out of a case.

And right now, you can score the 11-inch model at $100 off via Amazon. It's never gone this low before and we don't know how long this deal will last so don't wait on placing your order.

Best price ever Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad It's not often that we see big discounts on first-party apple accessories, but today is one of those days. The premium Magic Keyboard for the 11-inch iPad Pro and 4th-gen iPad Air is down to a new low price at Amazon. Act fast to snag one. $199.00 $299.00 $100 off See at Amazon

For many people, the iPad Pro straddles the line between a full laptop and a tablet, though iPadOS gaining the ability to support mouse and trackpad input has really boosted its usability for a lot of folks.

Connecting a Bluetooth mouse or trackpad can be a clunky experience though and keeping your peripherals charge is another headache entirely. That's why Apple's Magic Keyboard is so clever.

It gives you the physical typing experience of its laptop keyboards, complete with backlighting, as well as a multi-touch trackpad for navigating the iPad's UI. It also doesn't need to be paired. Instead, it works via the Smart Connector and magnetically attaches to the back of your iPad Pro or 4th-gen iPad Air. It even features USB-C pass-through charging so you can keep your iPad's USB-C port free for plugging in a USB stick or other accessory.

Today's price on the Magic Keyboard is the lowest we've seen by far since its release. It only applies to the 11-inch variant with the 12.9-inch model discounted by just $20.

For more information on exactly how well it works (spoiler: very well), check out our iPad Magic Keyboard review in which we called it "a typing experience on iPad like no other".