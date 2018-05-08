Take up to 20% off Herman Miller office chairs thanks to a 15% off sale on Office Designs augmented by an extra 5% off using the promo code 5FORMOM. The chairs come with free shipping and the sale ends May 15. We've rarely if ever seen these chairs go on sale. You can choose from budget options to advanced picks with all sorts of configurations based on how much you want to pay.

For example, the Aeron Chair is down to $662.15 with the sale and the code. At another retailer like Amazon it often sells above $800 when in stock at all. These chairs come with a 12-year warranty.

If that's still too much money, you can go the Caper Multipurpose Chair. It's down to $343.19 with an armless configuration.

Some of these chairs have Quick Ship options that can ship the same day you order.

See at Office Designs