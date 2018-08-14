When you're out all day and carrying everything with you in a bag or backpack, the last thing you want is more stuff. That's why RavPower's Wireless Portable Charger is the perfect charger for when I'm at Disneyland or on a long hike. It's a lightweight battery pack that I can charge my iPhone X without needing a cord.

Bottom line: RavPower's Wireless Portable Charger really gives you the biggest bang for your buck. As far as portable battery chargers are concerned, it's standard, but it has a few additional features that make it well worth the money, especially if you use an iPhone X without a case (that pouch!).

So many features

RavPower Wireless Portable Charger: What I like

When it comes to portable batteries, most of them have standard features. There's a specific milliamp hour number, a certain wattage that either does or doesn't support a fast port, and a USB-A (or C) port with either 1.0 or 2.0 charging. Outside of the standards, the thing to consider is weight, ease of use, and features.

Here are the standards: RavPower's Wireless Portable Charger has a 10000mAh battery with 5W power and a USB-A 2.1 port. This means it's got a fairly big juice pack for the price and a faster port for cable charging, but it doesn't support Apple's 7.5W fast charging.

Now for the rest.

RavPower's Wireless Portable Charger is made of sturdy plastic with a rubber mat on top for grip. It's definitely lightweight, making it one of the lighter portable battery packs I've used.

It's easy to use. There's a button you press to trigger the charge (charging automatically shuts off when your iPhone loses contact with the charging pad to save the battery pack's juice). There are four LED lights that represent how much juice is left in the battery. There's a small LED status light on top that blinks green when it's charging and flashes red when it detects something on the charging pad that isn't compatible. Simple!

It's also got a couple of really useful features that give it an edge over the competition in the same space. First, it has a USB-A port so you can charge a device with a cable, too. Not only that, but you can charge both a Qi-supported device and a wired device using USB-A at the same time. The USB-A charge is significantly faster, but neither slows down while both are being charged.

My favorite feature of RavPower's Wireless Portable Charger is the pouch that comes with it. The battery pack slips into the main pouch, but there's also an outer pocket that is just big enough to fit the iPhone X without a case (it's a little too narrow for the iPhone 8 and way too small for the iPhone 8 Plus). When the iPhone X is in the pouch, I can wirelessly charge it without having to set it on a flat surface. The little bundle of juice can toss around inside my bag and never disconnect from the pad. It's like this pouch was made specifically for the iPhone X.

It may sound silly, but the pouch is my favorite thing about RavPower's Wireless Portable Charger. A portable wireless charger is somewhat useless if you can't keep your phone snug against it while it charges. The pouch makes it so I don't have to stop at a table to charge up my iPhone X.