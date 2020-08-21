Need a wall adapter for your USB-C powered device but still need a little something more for your other gear? Right now you can get 10% off the already-discounted RAVPower 61W Power Delivery 3.0 USB-C 2-port wall charger on Amazon. The wall adapter is normally $30, but it's currently discounted to around $25 and the 10% off on-page coupon brings it down to a total of $23.39. While we have seen it go lower in the past, this is still a great drop for a charger that's already pretty affordable. The white version isn't quite as low, but you can save $3 with its on-page coupon and get it for just $24.99.

RAVPower 61W Power Delivery 3.0 USB-C 2-port wall charger

With a USB-C port, Power Delivery, and a 61W output, you can use this charger to power tons of devices including smartphones or laptops. You can fully charge a 13-inch MacBook Pro in two hours, but of course you can charge whatever laptop you happen to own. That's just an example of how speedy the charge time is.

Since there are two ports, you can charge two devices simulatneously thanks to the extra USB-A port. The output goes down to 45W for the USB-C port if something is connected to the USB-A port, but 45W is still plenty for charging even your most advanced devices. Plus it's nice to be able to charge your laptop and phone without needing two adapters. The charger uses Smart 2.0 technology to determine what's plugged in and where and provides the fastest possible charging speed. It works with both PD and non-PD devices and will charge them all at full speed, although you won't get fast charge with devices like the Note 10.

The wall charger has foldable pins so they won't get damaged if you decide to travel with it. It's also designed for travel since it's lightweight, compact, and convenient to keep with you at all times. The built-in safeguards help protect the charger and your devices from things like overcharging, overheating, short circuiting, and more.