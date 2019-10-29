Razer announced the Hammerhead True Wireless earbuds today. The earbuds have ultra-low latency, are water-resistant, and connect using Bluetooth 5.0. The earbuds can auto-pair with your device. They also feature touch controls on the outside of the earbuds. The earbuds are available from Razer and select retailers for $100.

Razer states that the earbuds have 60ms input latency, which helps audio sync well and prevents stuttering. Razer points out that the earbud's ultra-low latency helps with competitive gaming because you'll hear sounds as they occur in games.

The earbuds are water-resistant, though Razer doesn't specify the level of water resistance. The company states that "Because the earbuds are water-resistant, you can work out to your favorite tunes and have the freedom to wear them in a variety of outdoor activities." Based on this statement, a sweaty workout or some light weather shouldn't bother the earbuds.

The Hammerhead True Wireless earbuds come in a charging case. When used with the case, the earbuds get up to 16 hours of battery life, according to Razer.

On the outside of the earbuds, there are touch controls that allow you to control music tracks, manage calls, and activate your phone's voice assistant. You can learn how to use the gestures inside a mobile app from Razer.