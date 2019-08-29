What you need to know
- Razer now makes custom phone plastered with art from several popular games.
- Cases are available in thin or tough options across several iPhone and Android models.
- The cases will be available to customize and order today from Razer's website starting at $40.
Razer is getting in on the phone case game, but not for the Razer Phone 2. The company has turned its attention to making custom phone cases for a range of Android and iPhone models, all of which are decked out in official art from popular games.
To start out, Razer Customs, as the service is known, sports 150 designs covering game franchises like World of Warcraft, Overwatch, Mega Man, and Street Fighter. But there's much more on the horizon.
"Razer has partnered with Blizzard, Capcom, and Super Evil Megacorp and will be teaming up with other major publishers to roll out new designs every month, and gamers can expect more exclusive designs from other publishers, esports teams, and streamers from YouTube and Twitch," Razer said in a press release.
At launch, you'll be able to order cases for eight phones. Presumably, that list will expand over time, but here's a look at the current roster:
- iPhone X
- iPhone XR
- iPhone XS
- iPhone XSM
- Samsung Galaxy S10
- Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
- Google Pixel 2 XL
- Huawei P10 Plus
You can pick from either "lite" or "tough" case styles, and then choose art from your favorite game to decorate its exterior. From there, you can personalize the case even more by adding your name, gamer tag, or any other text to the back of the case.
You can order Razer Customs cases for your phone starting today directly from Razer's web store. The cases start at $40 for the lite version or $50 for the tough version. Prices include text personalization as well, so you won't have to shell out any extra dough to add your gamer tag to your case.
